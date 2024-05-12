Team owner Ken Kendrick (R) of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates with Sean Burroughs. Picture: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Sean Burroughs won gold at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney as part of team US

A former Major League Baseball star and Olympic gold medallist has died aged just 43. Sean Burroughs, who was also a two-time Little League Champion, passed away in Long Beach, California according to reports.

The Guardian reports that Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s online records said Burroughs died Thursday (9 May). The cause of death has been deferred.

The Long Beach Little League confirmed Burroughs death in a statement on social media on Friday (10 May) The post reads: “It is with a heavy heart that I am writing this message to inform you that yesterday afternoon one of our coaches, Sean Burroughs, tragically passed away.

“Sean was a legend in LBLL and the baseball community for winning back-to-back Little League World Series Championships for LBLL in 1992 and 1993. While he left LB to play for several clubs in the MLB, he returned to his home fields at Stearn Champions Park to coach his son.”

USA Today reported that he died at Stearn Champions Park in Long Beach. The Long Beach Fire Department were called to park shortly after 5pm on Thursday following a report of a person in full cardiac arrest. Public information officer Brian Fisk confirmed that the person was pronounced dead at the scene and said: “We did all of our lifesaving measures, but we weren’t successful.”

Burroughs won back-to-back Little League World Series titles in 1992 and 1993. He was also part of the US team that won gold in baseball at the 2000 Olympic games in Sydney.

