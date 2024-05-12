Harry J. Pappas dead at 78: The broadcasting mogul was the owner of TV and Radio Stations
Broadcasting mogul Harry J. Pappas, who launched Pappas Telecasting in 1971, has died at 78. Harry J. Pappas was born on March 14, 1946 in Modesto, California and was the son of Greek immigrants, Katherine and John.
Harry J. Pappas’s older brothers hosted a local two-hour radio show and he later joined them at the Las Vegas radio station KVEG-AM, he was known there as Harry Holiday and worked as both an announcer and a salesperson. Harry J. Pappas’s older twin brothers, Pete and Mike, radio show aired six nights a week for two hours.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, it was only a year later, “the Pappas boys purchased KGEN-AM in Tulare, California, for $35,000; they launched KBOS-FM in Fresno a few years later. “
Over the years, Harry J. Pappas presided over more than 30 TV stations and is reported to have come up with the idea for the Fox Children’s Network. Deadline reported that “Pappas played a key, early role in the growth of the Fox and WB networks, as some of his stations became Fox affiliates in the late-’80s and others a part of The WB and The CW Network lineups in the mid-’90s.”
Harry J. Pappas retired in 2008 which is the same year 13 of his stations filed for bankruptcy protection, they were later acquired by New World TV Group. His death was announced by KMPH morning show anchors.
Harry J. Pappas was married to his wife Stella for more than 50 years and she survives him, as well as their son John, daughter Mary Katherine and her fiance Anthony.
