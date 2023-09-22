The 92 year old media mogul Rupert Murdoch was due to marry Ann Lesley Smith in the summer of 2023, but the engagement was called off

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Four months after breaking off his engagement to Ann Lesley Smith, Rupert Murdoch started dating Elena Zhukova in August of this year. Elena, who was married to businessman Alexander Zhukov, is the mother of Darya Zhukova, who was married to the former owner of Chelsea football club, Roman Abramovich.

The 92 year old who has just announced that he is stepping down as Fox and News Corp chairman, revealed in a memo to employees that “Our companies are in robust health, as am I. Our opportunities far exceed our commercial challenges.” He went on to say that “We have every reason to be optimistic about the coming years- I certainly am, and plan to be here to participate in them.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Billionaire Rupert Murdoch reportedly met Ann Lesley Smith at a family gathering that was organised by his ex-wife Wendi Deng. It is believed that the couple had come to a ‘mutual decision’ when it came to ending their engagement.

If Rupert Murdoch had married Ann Lesley Smith, it would have been his fifth marriage. National World takes a look back at his four other marriages

Patricia Booker (1956-1967)

Rupert Murdoch met his first wife Patricia Booker when he was 25 years old, she reportedly worked as a department-store model and flight attendant. The couple had one daughter together, Prudence.

Anna Torv (1967-1998)

Anna Torv is the mother of Rupert Murdoch’s eldest son, Lachlan, daughter Elisabeth and son James. The couple met when she worked for his Sydney based newspaper, the Daily Mirror. It was reported that Anna received an alimony payment of $1.7bn when the couple separated in 1998 over accusations that he had cheated on with Wendi Deng, who went on to become his third wife.

Wendi Deng (1999-2013)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wendi Deng is the mother of two daughters with Rupert Murdoch, Grace and Chloe. The couple, who met in Hong Kong, married two years and 17 days after Rupert divorced his second wife Anna Torv. The couple’s marriage ended in 2013.

Jerry Hall (2016-2022)

Former supermodel Jerry Hall, who had been the long-time partner of MIck Jagger (he is the father of her four children), married Rupert Murdoch when she was 59 and he was nearly 85. The pair wed at St Bride’s church on Fleet Street in London but in 2022 their marriage came to an end when Rupert Murdoch reportedly abruptly ended it via email.

Could Rupert Murdoch marry again?

Although Ann Lesley Smith so nearly became Rupert Murdoch’s fifth wife, he remains married only four times. It will be interesting now that he is stepped down as Fox and News Corp chairman whether his relationship with Elena Zhukova could grow more serious, which could lead to her becoming the fifth Mrs Murdoch.

How much is Rupert Murdoch worth?