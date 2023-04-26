Referees are the unsung heroes at the World Snooker Championship 2023 at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre

While the likes of Ronnie O'Sullivan and Mark Selby are the stars of snooker and are at the front and centre of the World Snooker Championship at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre, the referees are often the sport's unsung heroes. Making sure everything is going by the book and keeping order by ensuring players abide by all the rules.

Referees not only demand professionalism but exude it, both at amateur and professional level, adorned in smart suits and their hands wrapped in soft white gloves. They can be seen over the course of a game dashing around the table, placing the coloured balls pack in their rightful places and calling out the scores and any fouls.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Snooker refs are definitely not afraid to get their hands dirty either if Olivier Marteel is anything to go by - the Belgian official famously halted a Just Stop Oil protester from climbing onto the table and covering it in orange powder earlier at this year's World Championship.

Here is everything you need to know about snooker referees. This includes a list of the referees working at the World Snooker Championship 2023, as well as how much they are paid and how you can become one.

List of officials at World Snooker Championship 2023

Brendan Moore

Paul Collier

Olivier Marteel

Jan Verhaas

Marcel Eckardt

Tatiana Woollaston

Rob Spencer

Desislava Bozhilova

Leo Scullion

Ben Williams

How much does a referee at the World Snooker Championship get paid?

Snooker referees are the unsung heroes at Sheffield's World Snooker Championship - Credit: Getty

Much like most professions, the level of pay that snooker referees receive depend on the level of competition they officiate. It also varies on whether they are entry-level or professional referees.

Amateur and entry-level snooker officials can normally expect to receive a pay packet of between £35 and £70 per match. While a World Snooker professional referee earns a base salary of £20,750 every season, according to reports.

How to become a snooker referee

Advertisement

Advertisement

Are you a huge fan of snooker, while also being incredibly knowledgeable of the sport, and you want to become a referee? Follow the below advice: