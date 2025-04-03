Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Britain’s top Speedway champ Tai Woofinden remains in coma as his home team Sheffield prepare for their season opener tonight after ‘a tough couple of days for everyone’.

The record-breaking rider is widely regarded as Britain’s best ever racer having won three Championships and fans were looking forward to seeing him action this season, before the horror smash in Poland.

He had been in Sheffield for the club’s public practice just days before the crash which saw him airlifted to hospital and placed in an induced coma. He is believed to have broken multiple bones.

Sheffield Tigers team boss Simon Stead said: “What happened on Sunday with Tai has, understandably, knocked the stuffing out of us a bit. It’s been a really, really strange and tough couple of days for everyone in the team, for everyone connected with the club and for the whole of the speedway world as well because he is one of the biggest names and characters we’ve got.

“It goes without saying that he hasn’t been off my mind this week and my thoughts and very best wishes go to Tai and all of his family.

“It does leave a massive hole in our team with everything Tai brings on and off track – but the reality is, our season gets underway on Thursday and if he was here himself, he’d have been firing the lads up and winning would be on his mind.

“One thing I do know with this group of lads is that they are head-strong, they are determined and from day one last Thursday, there is a real togetherness about them – and that is going to count for so, so much, particularly in these opening weeks of the season.”

Tai’s wife and mum have flown to Poland to be at his bedside. Yesterday, the 34-year-old’s wife Faye wrote on Instagram: “Right now, our hearts are heavy, and we are taking things one moment at a time. Please know how deeply grateful we are for your patience, your love, and your support – it truly means the world to us. In the midst of this incredibly difficult time, your support reminds us that we are not facing this alone.

“However, we are still processing everything and need a little more time to understand where things stand before sharing any further updates.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding more than we can say. We will share more when we are able. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

The crash happened at Rzeszów in Poland, just nine months after Woffinden had his 2024 season ended early when he broke his elbow. It was only his second competitive meeting after the last crash which also took place in Poland.

The Rzeszów club have confirmed: “The patient was transported to our hospital by Air Ambulance ok. the hours are 7:00 pm. He was admitted to the hospital with a multisocial injury, numerous fractured limbs and a chest injury. He was operated on by the orthopedic and surgical team until 2:00 a.m.

“At the moment his condition is stable, mechanically ventilated and remains in a pharmacological coma. He is in the Intensive Care Clinic where he remains under the care of his doctors. Decisions regarding further treatment will be made after further orthopedic consultations.”

Sheffield start their 2025 Rowe Motor Oil Premiership opener on Thursday (April 3, 7.30pm) with Birmingham their first opponents at Owlerton.

Tai Woffinden’s injury means that the team will start the season operating rider replacement, with everyone except Jack Holder eligible to take one of his programmed rides.

The meeting will see Josh Pickering captain the side for the first time, whilst Anders Rowe, and Leon Flint will make their debuts. Danyon Hume returns to the club again having ridden for Sheffield in 2021, and big name Austrialian stars Jack Holder and Chris Holder are also back again this season.

The Speedway Control Bureau have granted a 28-day cover facility whilst the club await further developments regarding Tai’s situation.