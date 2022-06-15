Here is all you need to know about Katie Boulter ahead of her Birmingham Classic match against Caroline Garcia.

Great Britain’s Katie Boulter earned the biggest win of her career so far after being Alison Riske in the first round of the Rothesay Classic Birmingham yesterday.

Riske is ranked 35 and is a former Wimbledon quarter-finalist, as well as finishing the WTA Tour event in Nottingham last week as a runner-up.

It was a brilliant day for Boulter, who had just found out she had received a Wimbledon wild card prior to the match.

Following her win, the tennis star said: “Massive milestone, definitely excited of course.

“I feel like I’ve got close to a few of the top players and never got over the line. I feel like I can do it, the game is there, and that’s what’s exciting to me.

“I feel I can go out on the court and compete with anyone out there. A few of those under my belt and really kick on and I feel like I’ll be in a good place.”

Boulter is scheduled to face Caroline Garcia in the Round of 16 this afternoon.

Here is everything you need to know about the Brit...

Who is Katie Boulter?

Katie Boulter is a 25-year-old British tennis player from Woodhouse Eaves in Leicestershire.

As well as playing tennis, Boulter was a keen pianist before her tennis career escalated and she also has an interest in fashion - making an appearance in Vogue magazine in 2018.

She is currently in a relationship with Australian tennis player, Alex de Minaur.

Career highlights

After getting into tennis at 5 years old, Boulter went on to represent Great Britain three years later.

In January 2014, Boulter was a finalist at the Australian Open girls’ doubles event with Ivana Jorovic.

Four months later, she won her first senior singles title over Eden Silva and also won the doubles title alongside Nino Stojanovic at the same event.

2018 was possibly her most successful year in tennis, first winning her first $25k singles title in April before winning a second at the $60k event in Fukuoka, Japan.

After receiving wildcards for both the Nottingham Open and the $100k grass-court event in Southsea, Boulter was handed a wildcard into the Wimbledon main draw, where she won her first-round match over Veronica Cepede Royg.

Boulter began the 2019 season with defeat to Greet Minnen in Tasmania, before getting knocked out in the second round of the Australian Open by Aryna Sabalenka.

After competing at the St. Petersburg Ladies’ Trophy, the Mexican Open and the Miami Open, Boulter ended the year ranked 100th.