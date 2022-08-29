The final Grand Slam of the year is here with Andy Murray playing on the opening day

Murray will be playing along with British number one and world number eight Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans, Heather Watson and Katie Boulter while Emma Raducanu will hope to retain her 2021 title as she prepares to defend the Slam.

The Scottish former Wimbledon winner looked a doubt just a few days ago after it was reported he was struggling with cramp. He has undergone sweat and blood tests with both coming back clear, indicating he is suffering from a hydration, condition or environment issue.

Speaking ahead of his first round clash, Murray said: “I’ll probably try to monitor it closer when I’m playing the match and just be a bit more precise with that stuff.

“Usually I’m pretty good with it but it’s quite a fine balance to make sure that you are getting the right fluids and stuff when you’re on court.”

Here is all you need to know ahead of Andy Murray’s first round match at Flushing Meadows...

When is Andy Murray’s first round match?

Andy Murray will play later today, Monday 29 August 2022 with the match expected to start at 4pm BST.

The 35-year-old will be playing on the Louis Armstrong Stadium at the Flushing Meadows Park, the largest tennis venue in the world.

Cerundolo will be Murray’s opponent in US Open first round

How to watch Andy Murray’s first round match

The US Open will be available to watch on Amazon Prime and it will have all of the action from New York.

The first 30 days of Amazon Prime subscriptions are free, after which it costs £7.99/month to subscribe.

Who is Andy Murray’s opponent?

Andy Murray will be playing the Argentinian world number 24 Francisco Cerundolo. The 24-year-old turned professional in 2018 and made his Grand Slam debut in 2021 at the French Open where he lost to Thiago Monteiro in the first round.

His first victories on the ATP Tour came in 2022 at the Miami Open where he reached the semifinals, becoming the lowest-ranked semi-finalist in the history of the Miami Open (at the time he was ranked world number 103)

Cerundolo then went on to win his first ATP title at Bastad and has reached the first round of the French Open and Wimbledon this year.

The Argentinian was Rafael Nadal’s first opponent in the Wimbledon opening round, and pushed the Spaniard into a fourth set, ultimately losing 4-6 3-6 6-3 4-6.

Who will Andy Murray play if he wins?

If Andy Murray is able to prevail over the world number 24, he will face either the Australian player John Millman or the American wildcard Emilio Nava.

When are the other Brits playing in the US Open?

Kyle Edmund and Jack Draper are the other two Britons featuring in the ATP first round at the US Open today, Monday 29 August.

Edmund will face Norway’s Casper Ruud, seeded fifth in the tournament, while Draper will play Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori.

Edmund’s match is scheduled to begin at 5.15pm and Draper’s is set for 8.30pm.