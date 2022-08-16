An all-British clash is set at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati between former and current British number ones

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2013 and 2016 Wimbledon winner Andy Murray will take on 2021 Wimbledon semi-finalist Cameron Norrie in the second round of the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati.

The Cincinnati Masters takes place in Ohio, USA, and was first played in 1899 making it one of the most historic events on the ATP and WTA tours.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scottish former world number one Andy Murray survived an intense battle with his long-time rival Stan Wawrinka to reach Round 32 of the Cincinnati Masters while Norrie won in an equally enthralling battle with the rising star Holger Rune.

Norrie is the number nine seed in the Masters and will take on the world number 47 in Andy Murray.

The pair were supposed to meet in the Monday night session as the headline event but “on account of a number of factors related to scheduling” the fixture has been pushed back to Tuesday.

With three Brits competing in hotly anticipated fixtures, here is all you need to know about how to keep up...

When is Andy Murray v Cameron Norrie?

The British male tennis stars are set to face each other tomorrow, Wednesday 17 August 2022 . The time is yet to be confirmed.

Murray beat Wawrinka 7-6 (7-3) 5-7 7-5 in the first round, overcoming muscle cramps to reach the round of 32 meanwhile Norrie defeated the Danish Rune 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 6-4 in his bid to reach the second round.

Norrie during his first round match against Holger Rune

Speaking after his win, Murray spoke of his fitness struggles and said: “I had some issues with cramp during the match, the same as Washington, so that is something I need to get on top of.

“I would like my tennis to be better at times because I’m still convinced that it can be better than where it is right now.

“It’s not been easy these last few years to stay fit and healthy and play enough tennis. That’s a positive thing that I got to play lots of matches or more matches this year.”

The pair have faced each other once before. Murray beat Norrie at the 2019 China Open.

When is Emma Raducanu v Serena Williams?

This will be the first round of the women’s Cincinnati Masters and, after rescheduling, is set to be played on Wednesday 17 August at 12am BST (Tuesday 16 August night).

It is likely the Cincinnati Open will be the penultimate tournament the former world number one Serena Williams competes in, after announcing she would be ‘evolving away’ from the sport after the US Open.

Raducanu in Toronto earlier this month

This will also be the first tournament Williams has played on home soil in two years so expectations are exceptionally high.

Meanwhile, the 19-year-old Raducanu will be hopeful of using this tournament to train and prepare for her title defence at the US Open later this month.

Raducanu has said: “I just want to go out there and enjoy the match that I’m going to play whenever I do play it. It’s a great gift to play the best on her way out from the sport. So I’m just looking forward to that.”

How to watch the Cincinnati Masters 2022?

The tournament is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon Prime offers a 30-free day trial meaning that you can watch the whole of the Cincinnati Masters for free. After the first month, subscriptions are £7.99/month.