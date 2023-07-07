Cameron Norrie will be the leading British star at the Wimbledon Championships 2023, currently ranking at 12th in the world and number one in the British line-up.

He overcame Czech Republic’s Tomas Machac in four sets to reach the second round of the Wimbledon Grand Slam and is now set to face Chris Eubanks.

Norrie produced a largely composed display on Court One and will be hoping to replicate last year’s run at the tournament which saw him reach his first ever Grand Slam semi-final.

“It was a lot of fun coming out to that court, so special, a lot of good memories there. I reckon I played a really good match with some normal drops in there but there was a lot to learn from and take from that match. It was a good day a nice to get the win”, the British number one said after the match.

As Norrie prepares for his second round fixture, here is all you need to know about how to follow his 2023 Wimbledon campaign.

Cameron Norrie is the highest ranking British star at Wimbledon 2023

When is Cameron Norrie playing?

Norrie will take to the court to continue his Wimbledon campaign on Friday 7July. He is scheduled to begin play at 2.15pm on Court 1 but this time is subject to change.

How to watch Cameron Norrie at Wimbledon?

The BBC will have all of the coverage from Wimbledon with the programme starting at 9.30am each day of play on BBC One. Head to our article on How to Watch Wimbledon to find out more about live stream details and highlights shows.

Who is Cameron Norrie playing?

Cameron Norrie will take on America’s Chris Eubanks. Eubanks, 27, is currently ranked number 43 in the ATP rankings, a career high for the tennis star, and won his first career title this year at the 2023 Mallorca Championships. He has previously reached the second rounds of the Australian and US Opens and reached the first round of the French Open earlier this year.

This will be the first time the pair have met in a competitive fixture.

Who could Norrie face in the third round?

Norrie would face Jiri Vesely or Christopher O’Connell if he is successful against Eubanks.

Who else is playing Wimbledon 2023?

Norrie is joined by Andy Murray, Liam Broady and Katie Boulter has British players who are still left in the tournament. Murray is currently facing Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second round and leading the Greek 2-1 while Broady is through to the third round after beating Norway’s Casper Ruud, the world number four, in five sets