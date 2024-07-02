David Beckham to Arlo Parks - Celebrity watch at Wimbledon 2024 Tennis Championships

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The All England Lawn Tennis club has already welcomed some of Britain’s best-loved celebrities.

The opening day of Wimbledon 2024 most certainly did not disappoint with Emma Raducanu battling against Renata Zarazua on Centre Court, eventually winning 7-6 6-3. The young British tennis sensation dazzled a SW19 dripping with celebrity - and actual - royalty with the Wimbledon spectators also treated to Carlos Alcaraz beginning his title defence in triumphant fashion, beating Estonia’s Mark Lajal in three sets.

The second day’s crowds will be heart-broken to learn two-time Wimbledon Champion Andy Murray has been forced to pull out of the Grand Slam after being unable to recover from his back injury in time.

However, Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek and Jack Draper will instead be headlining the action and undoubtedly far more of the world’s famous faces will be making their way to south west London in a bid to soak up the historic and quintessentially British atmosphere of the 2024’s third Grand Slam.