Who is Emma Raducanu? Tennis record, net worth and connection with Carlos Alcaraz

Who is Emma Raducanu? | Getty Images

Let’s take a closer look into the life of Emma Raducanu.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emma Raducanu is one of the biggest names in Tennis today. At 21 years of age, she is considered one of the sport’s most promising prospects - today, we’ll take a deeper dive into her profile.

We’ll examine her Tennis record, her net worth and her personal life - including a certain connection with two time Wimbledon winner and four time Grand Slam winner Carlos Alcaraz. Without any further ado, let’s begin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma Raducanu Tennis record

The crowning achievement of Raducanu’s fledgling career came in 2021, when she defeated Leylah Fernandez to win the 2021 US Open at just 18 years of age. She has yet to recoup this level of success in the three years since then, but she still has plenty of years in the game ahead of her.

Outside of her US Open victory, her best performance at a Grand Slam tournament came in 2024, when she reached the fourth round at Wimbledon. There, she was beaten by Lulu Sun.

Emma Raducanu net worth

According to a report from the Daily Express, Raducanu had an estimated net worth of around £10 million in 2022. While a portion of this has been earned through Tennis winnings, much of it has come through her lucrative sponsorship deals with companies such as Dior, Nike and Porsche.

Are Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz dating?

While there has been plenty of speculation into the love lives of Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz, there is nothing to confirm that the two are an item - as things stand, their supposed ‘partnership’ is little more than an internet rumour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are each one of the biggest Tennis stars in the world at the moment. Raducanu made history when she won the US Open in 2021, while Alcaraz is considered to be one of the best men’s singles players globally.