Boulter stunned Centre Court as she beat Karolina Pliskova to reach Wimbledon third round

Great Britain’s Katie Boulter earned the biggest win of her career as she took on Czech Republic’s Karolina Pliskova in Wimbledon’s second round and knocked out the 2021 finalist in three sets.

Boulter lost the first set 6-3 but came back fighting stronger in the second, taking the 2021 finalist to a tie-break.

After securing a 7-4 win in the tie-break, Boulter excited fans as the third set came around and Centre Court begin to fire up.

Full of adrenaline, fueled by adoring fans around the ground, Boulter then was able to beat Pliskova’s serve to take the set 5-4 up and the 25-year-old Brit found herself serving for the match.

With everyone cheering her on, including her beloved Grandfather, Boulter did what many thought to be the unimaginable.

She knocked out the seventh in the world, sixth seed of the tournament and the 2021 finalist to make it through to her first ever third round of a Grand Slam.

This year has been a breakout year for the young British star after reaching the quarter finals of the Birmingham Classic, beating Caroline Garcia in the process, as well as reaching the Round of 16 at the Eastbourne International.

Boulter celebrates a point against Pliskova

Boulter will now play Harmony Tan in the third round of the tournament

Here is everything you need to know about the Brit...

Who is Katie Boulter?

Katie Boulter is a 25-year-old British tennis player from Woodhouse Eaves in Leicestershire.

As well as playing tennis, Boulter was a keen pianist before her tennis career escalated and she also has an interest in fashion - making an appearance in Vogue magazine in 2018.

She is currently in a relationship with Australian tennis player, Alex de Minaur.

De Minaur is also competing in Wimbledon as the 19th seed of the tournament and he is currently ranked number 24 in the ATP rankings.

He is playing Britain’s Jack Draper today, Thursday 30 June 2022, at 5pm BST

Career highlights

After getting into tennis at 5 years old, Boulter went on to represent Great Britain three years later.

In January 2014, Boulter was a finalist at the Australian Open girls’ doubles event with Ivana Jorovic.

Four months later, she won her first senior singles title over Eden Silva and also won the doubles title alongside Nino Stojanovic at the same event.

2018 was possibly her most successful year in tennis, first winning her first $25k singles title in April before winning a second at the $60k event in Fukuoka, Japan.

After receiving wildcards for both the Nottingham Open and the $100k grass-court event in Southsea, Boulter was handed a wildcard into the Wimbledon main draw, where she won her first-round match over Veronica Cepede Royg.

After competing at the St. Petersburg Ladies’ Trophy, the Mexican Open and the Miami Open, Boulter ended the year ranked 100th.

Katie Boulter in 2022

After featuring in several ITF Challengers earlier in the year, Boulter made it the Round of 16 at the Lyon Open, the first round of the Indian Wells Masters; Round of 16 at Nottingham before losing to Simona Halep in the quarter finals of the Birmingham Classic.

Halep was the second seeded player at the Birmingham Classic but Boulter did beat the number 55 (and former WTA ranked number 4) Caroline Garcia on her way to that quarter final match.

At the Eastbourne International, Boulter beat Karolina Pliskova, the current world number seven to reach the last 16.

Boulter will hope to complete this feat once more as the two come face to face in the second round of Wimbledon.

What WTA ranking is Katie Boulter?

The Brit is currently ranked number 118 in the WTA rankings. She was not seeded to enter Wimbledon and was entered into the main draw on a wildcard.

How much is Katie Boulter set to earn?

The total prize money for Wimbledon is set at around £40million with the winner to earn £2million.

Now that Boulter is in the third round of the tournament, she could go home with £120,000 if she does not win against Harmony Tan on Saturda.

However, fourth round finishers earn £190,000; quarterfinalists earn £310,000; semi-finalists can tak home £535,000 while the finalist will earn £1.05million.

When is Katie Boulter playing at Wimbledon?

After Boulter’s outstanding win over Pliskova earlier on Thursday 30 June 2022, Boulter will now play Harmony Tan on Saturday 2 July 2022.

Tan defeated 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams in the opening round of the tournament.