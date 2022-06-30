Venus Williams and Jamie Murray follow footsteps of Serena and Andy by entering Wimbledon Doubles’ tournament

Three years after Serena Williams and Andy Murray teamed up at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, their siblings Venus Williams and Jamie Murray will be taking up the mantle.

Venus and Jamie will take to the stage shortly after both of their siblings were forced out of the tournament.

Serena made an historic comeback to the hallowed grass courts of Wimbledon after a year out of action, but lost in her first round match to France’s Harmony Tan.

Andy Murray reached the second round of the tournament after coming back to beat Jamie Duckworth in his opener.

However, the former world number one was beaten by the big-serving American, John Isner in a thrilling second round match.

Murray and Williams at 2019 mixed doubles’ tournament

Wimbledon will not say goodbye however to the iconic families just yet, as we now prepare for their siblings to take control of the courts.

Taking to Instagram, Serena’s sister Venus announced: “Wimbledon Whites are up next for me @wimbledon” along with two firecracker emojis.

Here is all you need to know ahead of Venus Williams and Jamie Murray’s first match...

When will Venus Williams and Jamie Murray play?

Williams and Murray will team up to play in Wimbledon’s second round mixed doubles tournament.

The match will take place tomorrow, Friday 1 June 2022, but the timings are yet to be confirmed.

Given the stature of both players, it is likely they will play on Centre Court.

Who are Williams and Murray playing?

The pair will face Alicja Rosolska and Michael Venus in their second round match.

36-year-old Poland’s Rosolska is currently ranked at number 44 in doubles and has reached the first round of the Australian Open, quarter final of the French Open, third round of Wimbledon and the final of the US Open.

Her partner, Michael Venus, is a 34-year-old from New Zealand who is the world number 11 in the doubles rankings.

He has previously reached the final of Wimbledon (2018) as well as winning the French Open in 2017.

How to watch Williams and Murray

BBC have all the live coverage from SW19 and their match is likely to be available on either BBC One, BBC Two, on the red button or through BBC iPlayer.

What are Williams and Murray’s records?

Venus has won Wimbledon five times - 2000, 2001, 2005, 2007 and 2008 - and will now be returning to the famous grass courts of the SW19 club to attempt to claim yet another victory.

Aside from being one of the greatest ever female players of this generation, the 42-year-old has also had extraordinary success in doubles tournaments, winning all of the Grand Slams at least twice in Ladies’ Doubles and winning the Australian and French Open once apiece in mixed doubles.

The seven-time Grand Slam winner will be joined by former Wimbledon winner Andy Murray’s brother Jamie.

Murray has won Wimbledon in mixed and mens’ doubles

Jamie Murray is a former number 1 ranked doubles player, and is currently ranked number 20 in the ATP Doubles rankings

He has won the Australian Open and US Open as well as reaching the final of Wimbledon back in 2015.