French Open finalist Coco Gauff has made it through to the second round of Wimbledon 2022

Cori ‘Coco’ Gauff has made it through to the second round of Wimbledon 2022 after beating Romania’s Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the first round.

The match was not quite the breeze that many were expecting after Ruse took the first set 6-2. However, Gauff soon found her feet and was able to take the next two 6-3 7-5 to make it through to tomorrow’s second round of Wimbledon.

The first round has already seen major upset after 23-Grand Slam winner Serena Williams was knocked out by Harmony Tan in three sets 7-5 1-6 7-6 (10-7)

Tan is currently ranked 115 in the WTA rankings while Williams, who hadn’t played a professional match in a year, is ranked 1204.

The French tennis star will now face Sara Sorribes Tormo in the second round.

Gauff, who has spoken of the inspiration both Serena and Venus Williams had on her growing up, is currently number 12 in the WTA rankings, her highest ranking to date and will be hoping that she can go one step further than her first Grand Slam final which she achieved at the French Open earlier this year:

Gauff reached French Open final in 2022

When is Coco Gauff’s next Wimbledon match?

Gauff will take to Centre Court at SW19 tomorrow, Thursday 30 June 2022. The exact timings are unknown and will depend on those matches playing before

Who is Coco Gauff’s opponent?

Gauff is set to play Mihaela Buzarnescu.

The Romanian 34-year-old defeated Germany’s Nastasja Mariana Schunk in the first round 6-4 6-4.

Buzarnescu is currently 127 in the WTA world rankings but reached a career high of 20 back in 2018. She has reached the first round of the Australian Open and French Open on three occasions and one occasion respectivley, the fourth round of the French Open in 2018, and the third round of the Wimbledon Championships in 2018 as well.

Buzarnescu was able to replace Leylah Fernandez in the Wimbledon main draw after the Canadian US Open finalist was forced to withdraw after fracturing her foot during the French Open.

What is Coco Gauff’s record?

Gauff first rose to fame in 2021 after reaching the quarter-final at Roland Garros and becoming the youngest American to reach the quarter-final of any Grand Slam since Venus Williams in 1997.

Gauff then went on to reach the fourth round of Wimbledon later in the year and was selected to compete in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

The young teenager won her first WTA 1000 title in 2022 at the Qatar Open and later reached her first ever Grand Slam singles final at the French Open defeating Rebecca Marino, Alison Van Uytvanck, Kaia Kanepi, Elise Mertens, Sloane Stephens and Martina Trevisan before ultimately losing to Iga Swiatek in the final.

How to watch Coco Gauff’s next match?

The BBC have all of the live coverage from the tennis tournament, with Sue Barker leading the commentary and presenting.

The match will be available to watch on BBC One or BBC iPlayer for those wishing to stream.

Who is playing today?

Novak Djokovic will be continuing his defence of his 2021 title as he takes on Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second round.