French Open finalist Coco Gauff has made it through to the third round of Wimbledon 2022

Cori ‘Coco’ Gauff has made it through to the third round of Wimbledon 2022 after beating Romania’s Mihaela Buzărnescu in the second round.

The American won 6-2, 6-3 on Centre Court earlier this week to secure her passage into the third round having previously seen off Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the first round.

That match was not quite the breeze that many were expecting after Ruse took the first set 6-2.

However, Gauff soon found her feet and was able to take the next two 6-3 7-5 to make it through to tomorrow’s second round of Wimbledon.

The 18-year old is currently number 12 in the WTA rankings, her highest ranking to date, and will be hoping that she can go one step further than her first Grand Slam final which she achieved at the French Open earlier this year:

Gauff reached French Open final in 2022

When is Coco Gauff’s Wimbledon match today?

Gauff is back in action for her women’s singles third round match on Saturday, July 2.

The American gets the day’s action underway on Centre Court which is also due to host Rafael Nadal against Lorenzo Sonego later in the evening.

As she is due out first on her court, Gauff’s start time is set in stone and her match will begin at 1:30pm BST.

Who is Coco Gauff’s opponent?

Gauff is set to play fellow American Amanda Anisimova.

The 20-year old is a former French Open semi finalist and is taking part in the third round at the All England club for the first time.

Anisimova, who is seeded 20th for the event to Gauff’s 11th, beat Yue Yuan of China 6-3, 6-4 in the first round before knocking off fellow American Lauren Davis in the second round.

Davis won the first set but Anisimova rallied to take the second and third sets 6-3 and 6-4 to secure the win.

What is Coco Gauff’s record?

Gauff first rose to fame in 2021 after reaching the quarter-final at Roland Garros and becoming the youngest American to reach the quarter-final of any Grand Slam since Venus Williams in 1997.

Gauff then went on to reach the fourth round of Wimbledon later in the year and was selected to compete in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

The young teenager won her first WTA 1000 title in 2022 at the Qatar Open and later reached her first ever Grand Slam singles final at the French Open defeating Rebecca Marino, Alison Van Uytvanck, Kaia Kanepi, Elise Mertens, Sloane Stephens and Martina Trevisan before ultimately losing to Iga Swiatek in the final.

How to watch Coco Gauff’s next match?

The BBC have all of the live coverage from the tennis tournament, with Sue Barker leading the commentary and presenting.

The match will be available to watch on BBC One or BBC iPlayer for those wishing to stream.

Who else is has made it through to the third round?

Number one seed and pre-tournament favourite Iga Świątek is through to the third round and will face Alizé Cornet of France.

Several other top seeds are through but not 2021 runner-up Karolína Plíšková who was beaten in the second round by the UK’s Katie Boulter in one of the biggest upsets of the tournament so far.