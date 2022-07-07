The British star is through to his first ever Grand Slam semi-final at the All England Club

Cameron Norrie is giving British tennis fans renewed hope with his surge through the men’s singles event at Wimbledon 2022.

The 26-year old has reached a Grand Slam semi-final for the first time in his career at the All England Club and will be full of confidence ahead of the next match.

Despite falling behind for the first time in the tournament, the South African born left-hander recorded a thrilling victory in Tuesday’s quarter-final against David Goffin.

Here is everything you need to know about when Norrie’s next match at Wimbledon takes place, who he will be facing and how to watch it on TV:

When is Cameron Norrie’s semi-final?

Cameron Norrie’s semi-final match at the All England Club will be played on Friday 8th July 2022.

The Brit will return to the Centre Court after having to settle for a spot on Court 1 in his quarter-final clash.

Norrie’s semi-final is estimated to get underway at 1:30pm, before Rafael Nadal takes on Nick Kyrgios.

Who is Cameron Norrie playing in Wimbledon semi-final?

Norrie’s opponent in the quarter-finals will be Serbia’s Novak Djokovic.

A favourite to win the tournament, Djokovic will be looking to secure his seventh Wimbledon title and reach his fourth final in four years.

The 35-year-old has only lost once in a Wimbledon final and has only failed to claim the title on two occasions since the 2013 defeat to Andy Murray.

Djokovic endured a difficult start in his quarter-final tie with Jannick Sinner, but staged an impressive comeback in a 5-6 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-2 win.

He has also beaten Tim van Rijthoven, Miomir Kecmanovic, Thanasi Kokkinakis and Kwon Soon-woo on his way to the semis - losing only two sets in the process.

How did Cameron Norrie reach the quarter-finals at Wimbledon?

Norrie first had to overcome Pablo Andujar in his opening match and did so by beating the Spaniard 6-0, 7-6 and 6-3 in straight sets.

He survived a scare in the second round against another Spanish player when Jaume Munar took him the distance and lead 2-1 after three sets but Norrie rallied back to win the match 5-3.

His third round match was another straight sets victory as he beat the USA’s Steve Johnson 6-4, 6-1 and 6-0 in dominant fashion.

He faced another American in the Round of 16 but once again was able to win in straight sets as he beat Tommy Paul 6-4, 7-5 and 6-4.

His quarter-final test against Goffin looked like it could go either way on a nervy Court 1, however wins in the final two sets secured a place in the final four for Norrie.

Cameron Norrie tournament odds

Despite his fine form, Norrie is still a long shot to go on and win the Men’s Singles at Wimbledon this year.

He’s is priced at 18/1 which is some way behind defending champion Novak Djokovic at 1/4.

Nick Kyrgios is currently second favourite at 11/2, while Nadal is at 6/1 to win the tournament.

Norrie is a definite underdog going into his semi-final match, with Djokovic currently favourite to win at 1/16 - compared to Norrie at 7/1.

How to watch Cameron Norrie’s next match

The BBC have all of the live coverage from the tennis tournament, with Sue Barker leading the commentary and presenting.