The Brit is through to his first ever Grand Slam quarter-final at the All England Club

Cameron Norrie is giving British tennis fans renewed hope with his surge through the men’s singles event at Wimbledon 2022.

The 26-year old has reached a Grand Slam quarter-final for the first time in his career at the All England Club and has the opportunity to go even further.

Despite a scare earlier in the tournament the South African born left-hander has recorded dominant victories in three of his four matches which have been won without dropping a set.

Here is everything you need to know about when Norrie’s next match at Wimbledon takes place, who he will be facing and how to watch it on TV:

When is Cameron Norrie next playing at Wimbledon 2022?

Cameron Norrie’s quarter-final match at the All England Club will be played on Tuesday, July 5.

As the full line-up for the final eight is yet to be decided there is no start time or court confirmed for the tie.

However, due to his popularity with the home fans and the fact he is the only British player left in either the Men’s or Ladies’ Singles, it is likely he will be in action on Centre Court.

Who is Cameron Norrie playing in Wimbledon quarter-final?

Norrie’s opponent in the quarter-finals will be Belgium’s David Goffin.

Although the 31-year old is unseeded, he has knocked out two seeds so far by beating number 31 Sebastian Baez in the second round and number 23 Frances Tiafoe in the Round of 16.

His match with Tiafoe went the distance but Goffin secured a 3-2 win with a 7-5 victory in the final set.

He has also beaten Moldova’s Radu Albot and and France’s Ugo Humbert in the competition so far.

How did Cameron Norrie reach the quarter-finals at Wimbledon?

Norrie first had to overcome Pablo Andujar in his opening match and did so by beating the Spaniard 6-0, 7-6 and 6-3 in straight sets.

He survived a scare in the second round against another Spanish player when Jaume Munar took him the distance and lead 2-1 after three sets but Norrie rallied back to win the match 5-3.

His third round match was another straight sets victory as he beat the USA’s Steve Johnson 6-4, 6-1 and 6-0 in dominant fashion.

He faced another American in the Round of 16 but once again was able to win in straight sets as he beat Tommy Paul 6-4, 7-5 and 6-4.

Cameron Norrie tournament odds

Despite his fine form, Norrie is still a long shot to go on and win the Men’s Singles at Wimbledon this year.

The Brit is priced at 22/1 which is some way behind defending champion Novak Djokovic at 4/11.

Rafael Nadal is second favourite at 11/2 while Nick Kyrgios is also more favoured than Norrie at 8/1.

Norrie is the favourite to win his quarter-final match with David Goffin and starts at 4/11 while the Belgian is 15/8.

How to watch Cameron Norrie’s next match

The BBC have all of the live coverage from the tennis tournament, with Sue Barker leading the commentary and presenting.