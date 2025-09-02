The public ballot for Wimbledon 2026 is now open.

The tennis championships will be held from 29 June to 12 July next year, and the ballot offers fans the chance to secure day tickets for centre courtt, as well as courts one, two and three.

Successful applicants receive two adjacent seats for a specific court on a specific day - but you don’t get to choose the match.

In 2025, ticket prices ranged from £55 for early-round seats on court three to £350 for centre court finals.

Fans have been warned to expect a slight increase for 2026.

Winners will be notified from October 2025 and have 14 days to purchase their allocated tickets. Declining the tickers is allowed, with no obligation to buy them.

Entries close at 11.59pm on September 16. Winners are selected at random, and applying early gives no advantage. The process takes just a few minutes online.

If the ballot doesn’t go your way, there’s always Wimbledon’s famous queue - still the ultimate last-minute route into SW19.