It was party time for Cambridge University after The Boat Race 2023 with a dominant display in both events against Oxford University.

Wins in both the men's and the women's events of The Boat Race 2023 made it a day to remember for Cambridge University.

The light blue rowers carried on their winning streak in the women's event with a convincing victory to make it an impressive five on the bounce.

It was a closer fought affair in the men's event after Oxford claimed their first win since 2017 last time out, but the dark blues couldn't defend their victory one year on.

That was, in large part, down to a moment of brilliance from Cambridge cox Jasper Parish who opted for an unusual line off the start.

Parish's crew, which included his brother Oliver, weren't expecting the move but heaped praise on their cox when celebrating at Mortlake after the race.

Despite his brilliance, Parish wasn't spared the usual dip in The Thames as has become The Boat Race tradition.

Scroll through the gallery below to witness some of the jubilant Cambridge University celebrations after The Boat Race 2023.

1 . Jasper Parish goes for a swim Jasper Parish was the headline maker and was thrown in by his crew as per tradition.

2 . Clean sweep The Cambridge men and women triumphed on Sunday in The Boat Race 2023.

3 . Celebrations on the line It was tight until the finish in the men’s race with Oxford not letting up.

4 . Champagne showers Cambridge President Ollie Boyne is showered with champagne as he lifts the trophy.