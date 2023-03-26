For the curious.
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago Leeds United’s stadium closed as police investigate security threat
8 hours ago Man arrested on suspicion of blackmailing Alison Hammond
9 hours ago Daniel Radcliffe expecting first child with Erin Darke
11 hours ago Marvel star Jonathan Majors arrested on strangulation charges
1 day ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'
1 day ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours

The Boat Race: 10 brilliant photos of jubilant Cambridge University celebrations after clean sweep

It was party time for Cambridge University after The Boat Race 2023 with a dominant display in both events against Oxford University.

By Toby Bryant
1 hour ago

Wins in both the men's and the women's events of The Boat Race 2023 made it a day to remember for Cambridge University.

The light blue rowers carried on their winning streak in the women's event with a convincing victory to make it an impressive five on the bounce.

It was a closer fought affair in the men's event after Oxford claimed their first win since 2017 last time out, but the dark blues couldn't defend their victory one year on.

That was, in large part, down to a moment of brilliance from Cambridge cox Jasper Parish who opted for an unusual line off the start.

Read more: ‘Spur-of-the-moment’ Cambridge coxing brilliance completes revenge crusade

Parish's crew, which included his brother Oliver, weren't expecting the move but heaped praise on their cox when celebrating at Mortlake after the race.

Despite his brilliance, Parish wasn't spared the usual dip in The Thames as has become The Boat Race tradition.

Scroll through the gallery below to witness some of the jubilant Cambridge University celebrations after The Boat Race 2023.

Jasper Parish was the headline maker and was thrown in by his crew as per tradition.

1. Jasper Parish goes for a swim

Jasper Parish was the headline maker and was thrown in by his crew as per tradition.

The Cambridge men and women triumphed on Sunday in The Boat Race 2023.

2. Clean sweep

The Cambridge men and women triumphed on Sunday in The Boat Race 2023.

It was tight until the finish in the men’s race with Oxford not letting up.

3. Celebrations on the line

It was tight until the finish in the men’s race with Oxford not letting up.

Cambridge President Ollie Boyne is showered with champagne as he lifts the trophy.

4. Champagne showers

Cambridge President Ollie Boyne is showered with champagne as he lifts the trophy.

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
BluesOxfordCambridge