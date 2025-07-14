These are the NBA teams with the most expensive tickets

Unsplash

The Los Angeles Lakers are the most expensive team to see, with an average ticket price of $365.75. The Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics rank second and third, with average ticket prices of $279.47 and $247.96, respectively. The Charlotte Hornets are the cheapest team to see, with an average ticket price of just $82.

New research has revealed which NBA teams are the most expensive to see live, with the Los Angeles Lakers taking the top spot.

Expert betting tips provider Spelcash analyzed ticket prices for every NBA team using data from SeatGeek. For each team, they found the average ticket price across all upcoming games to reveal which teams have the highest average ticket prices.

The top ten NBA teams with the most expensive tickets

Rank Team Average ticket price 1 Los Angeles Lakers $365.75 2 Golden State Warriors $279.47 3 Boston Celtics $247.96 4 New York Knicks $238.49 5 Dallas Mavericks $215.00 6 Minnesota Timberwolves $189.43 7 Los Angeles Clippers $178.82 8 Phoenix Suns $172.00 9 Denver Nuggets $171.46 10 Miami Heat $164.37

The Los Angeles Lakers are by far the most expensive NBA team to see, with an average ticket price of $365.75. This is 31% higher than the average ticket price of the second-ranking team, and 146% higher than the average cost across all teams, which sits at $148.42.

In second place are the Golden State Warriors, who have an average ticket price of $279.47. While this is almost $90 cheaper than tickets for the most expensive team, it is 88% higher than the average ticket price across all NBA teams.

The Boston Celtics take third place, with an average ticket price of $247.96, which is 67% higher than the average across the league.

The New York Knicks are next, with tickets costing an average of $238.49. This makes the team’s tickets 61% more expensive than the average across all teams.

The Dallas Mavericks rank fifth, with an average ticket price of $215, which is 45% higher than the average for all teams.

The Minnesota Timberwolves come sixth, with an average ticket price of $189.43, followed by the Los Angeles Clippers and the Phoenix Suns, with average ticket prices of $178.82 and $172, respectively. The Denver Nuggets are ninth, with tickets costing an average of $171.46, and the Miami Heat round out the top ten, with an average ticket cost of $164.37.

The NBA team with the most affordable tickets is the Charlotte Hornets, with an average ticket price of $82, which is 45% below average. Closely following are the Atlanta Hawks and the Detroit Pistons, with average ticket prices of $82.16 and $85.15, respectively.

Johan Sunnanangs, CEO of Spelcash, has commented,

“It is no surprise to see the Los Angeles Lakers at the top of the ranking, considering their huge popularity among NBA fans and their stellar roster, including some of the league’s biggest names, like LeBron James and Luka Doncic.

“Three of California’s four NBA teams appear in the top ten, with only the Sacramento Kings missing, highlighting the popularity of the state’s teams.

“With the NBA Finals now in play, and the NBA Draft coming up at the end of this month, interest among fans to secure tickets will only increase, no matter their price.”

Methodology:

Information on currently scheduled events for each NBA team was sourced from SeatGeek. The average cost for tickets across all upcoming events for each team was calculated. Teams were ranked in order of highest to lowest average ticket cost to reveal the most expensive NBA teams to see.