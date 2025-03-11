Tiger Woods has undergone surgery for a ruptured Achilles tendon, further delaying his return to competitive golf and putting his participation in next month’s Masters Tournament in doubt.

The 15-time major champion revealed on X (formerly Twitter) that he suffered the injury while ramping up his training and practice at home. He wrote: “As I began to ramp up my own training and practice at home, I felt a sharp pain in my left Achilles, which was deemed to be ruptured.”

Woods underwent a minimally-invasive Achilles tendon repair on Tuesday at the Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, Florida, performed by Dr Charlton Stucken.

Dr Stucken provided an update following the procedure, stating: “The surgery went smoothly, and we expect a full recovery.”

Woods, 49, confirmed that he is now back home and focusing on his rehabilitation. “I am back home now and plan to focus on my recovery and rehab, thank you for all the support.”

Woods has not yet played on the PGA Tour this season and his only recent golfing appearances have been in the TGL indoor competition. His latest injury setback adds to a series of fitness struggles in recent years, including multiple surgeries on his legs and back.

The five-time Masters winner was scheduled to compete in last month’s Genesis Invitational, a tournament he hosts, but withdrew following the death of his mother.