Toronto Maple Leafs and NHL legend Ron Ellis dies age 79

The Toronto Maple Leafs social media accounts have confirmed the former forward’s death.

Canadian ice hockey legend Ron Ellis has passed away at the age of 79. The former Toronto Maple Leafs forward spent his entire 15-season National Hockey League career with the Ontario outfit, amassing 640 points (332 goals, 308 assists) across 1,034 games and was part of the last Leafs team to win the Stanley Cup.

The official Maple Leafs social media account confirmed Ellis’ passing on Saturday but did not disclose the cause of death. The team’s statement read: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Ron Ellis. Ron was one of only five Maple Leafs to skate in more than 1,000 games for the club, while also scoring the fifth most goals in team history. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.”

Ellis was undrafted at the start of his ice hockey career but joined the Maple Leafs for one game during the 1963/64 season before being made a full-time member of the roster the following season. With his 1,034 appearances, the former forward is fifth on the team’s list for most games ever played.

Ellis hit an impressive 11 seasons with 20 or more goals scored and surpassed the 30-goal mark on two occasions as well. He won the 1967 Stanley Cup and received a rare tribute the following year when Leafs legend Ace Bailey requested the team bring his famous No.6 jersey out of retirement so Ellis could wear it, which he did for the final 11 seasons of his career before retirement.

Ellis initially retired at age 30 in in 1975 but returned to the ice two years later to play for Canada at the world hockey championships. He then made the decision to resume his NHL career with the Maple Leafs.