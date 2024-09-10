Police have released body-worn camera footage from a traffic stop involving NFL player Tyreek Hill, revealing a heated exchange between the Miami Dolphins star and law enforcement officers just hours before the team’s season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to TMZ, the incident occurred outside Hard Rock Stadium, where Hill was pulled over by motorcycle officers after allegedly speeding. Tensions flared immediately when one of the officers knocked on Hill’s car window. Hill responded, "Don't knock on my window like that, man," repeatedly voicing his displeasure.

When questioned about not wearing a seatbelt, Hill continued to express frustration, telling the officer, "Just give me my ticket, bro, so I can go. I'm finna be late, man. Do what you got to do." The situation escalated when Hill rolled up his window, prompting the officer to demand it be lowered. After a brief standoff, police forcibly removed Hill from his vehicle, placing him face-down on the ground and handcuffing him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill is seen being pinned to the ground by one of the officers during a traffic stop. | Youtube

During the altercation, Hill, still on the phone with his agent Drew Rosenhaus, said, "I'm getting arrested, Drew!" while officers ordered him to comply. "When we tell you to do something, you do it, you understand?!" one officer yelled. The situation grew more tense as Hill mentioned recent knee surgery, but officers continued to press him for cooperation.

Getty Images

Teammates Calais Campbell and Jonnu Smith arrived at the scene, but were told to leave by police, who threatened to detain them as well. Ultimately, Hill was issued two traffic citations and released. He went on to play in the Dolphins' opener, finishing the game with seven catches for 130 yards and a touchdown, even referencing the incident during his endzone celebration.

The release of the footage has sparked widespread criticism on social media. Dolphins star cornerback Jalen Ramsey took to X (formerly Twitter), calling for the officers involved to be fired, writing, "Mfs like them can’t have no type of power, they gotta go!"​

In a statement following the incident, Miami-Dade Police Department director Stephanie V Daniels said: “I initiated an internal affairs investigation to ensure a thorough review of the matter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One of the officers involved in the incident has been placed on administrative duties while the investigation is conducted. I'm committed to transparency and accountability to the community with any situation involving my officers.”

Speaking with ESPN, Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said: “How things escalated into the situation they were in - handcuffs and being held on the ground by police - is mind-boggling to me. I'm deeply concerned by that, very troubled. We will be looking into it. This is crazy, I've never seen anything like it.”