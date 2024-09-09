Tyrick Hill: NFL star detained, police launch investigation into arrest

Tyreek Hill was arrested on September 8. | Getty Images

A police investigation has been launched into the detainment of an NFL superstar.

NFL and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was arrested on his way to his first game of the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars - since then, a police investigation has been launched into the nature of the arrest.

Hill was able to make it to the game, in which his team won by a score of 20-17 - Hill also scored a touchdown en route to their victory at the Hard Rock Stadium.

When interviewed on the incident, Hill said [via BBC Sport]: “I wasn't disrespectful because my mom didn't raise me that way. I didn't cuss. Didn't do none of that. I'm still trying to figure it out.

“I was just doing what my uncle always told me to do if I was in a situation like that -- just listen, put your hands on the steering wheel. Gotta be careful man. They said I was speeding, but I don't know. They said I was speeding, reckless driving, whatever.”

One of the police officers involved in the arrest ‘has been placed on administrative duties while the investigation is conducted’. When asked about this, Hill said; ‘That should tell you everything you need to know.’

Speaking with ESPN, Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said: “How things escalated into the situation they were in - handcuffs and being held on the ground by police - is mind-boggling to me. I'm deeply concerned by that, very troubled. We will be looking into it. This is crazy, I've never seen anything like it.”

In a statement following the incident, Miami-Dade Police Department director Stephanie V Daniels said: “I initiated an internal affairs investigation to ensure a thorough review of the matter.

“One of the officers involved in the incident has been placed on administrative duties while the investigation is conducted. I'm committed to transparency and accountability to the community with any situation involving my officers.”