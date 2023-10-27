Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou will clash in a huge boxing event in Saudi Arabia

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two heavyweight champions from different sporting disciplines will collide in Saudi Arabia as Tyson Fury goes head-to-head with Francis Ngannou.

Fury is the WBC and lineal heavyweight champion of the world in boxing. He boasts an unbeaten record that has seen him beat some of the biggest names in the sport including Wladimir Klitschko, Deontay Wilder, Dillian Whyte, and Derek Chisora.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 35-year-old is tipped to fight Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed title in the coming months and is aiming to become the first heavyweight to hold all the titles in the four-belt era.

Ngannou is a former UFC heavyweight champion who held the title for 659 days before stepping away from the sport. He is described by pundits as one of the most explosive punchers in UFC history and has defeated the likes of Cain Velasquez, Alistair Overeem, Junior dos Santos, and Ciryl Gane in a distinguished career. The Cameroonian has long had aspirations of becoming a professional boxer in his earlier years and believes he is capable of ending Fury’s long unbeaten reign with the help of trainer Mike Tyson.

The fight is set to be an intriguing watch for fans of both sports who are curious to see whether Ngannou can make the transition from UFC to professional boxing.

But when is Tyson Fury’s fight with Francis Ngannou and who is fighting on the undercard in the bout? Here’s all you need to know.

When is Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou will meet in a star-studded showdown on Saturday 28 October. The fight has been billed as ‘The Battle of the Baddest’ and it takes place in the Saudi Arabian capital city Riyadh.

The bout acts as the grand opening for the nation’s Riyadh season which is a huge annual sports festival that runs from October to March each year.

Fury and Ngannou will battle it out over 10 three-minute rounds. The fight is not classed as a world title fight and no belts are on the line as it is Ngannou’s first-ever bout in professional boxing.

Who is on the undercard for Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou?

The undercard for Tyson Fury’s fight with Francis Ngannou is expected to begin at around 6pm UK time and it will feature some huge names including former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker, who looks to continue his road back to the top of the division after his defeat to Joe Joyce last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here is a rundown of all the big fights you can expect to see on the undercard:

Jack McGann v Alcibiade Duran Galvan

Carlos Takam vs Martin Bakole

Moses Itauma vs Istvan Bernath

Arslanbek Makhmudov v Junior Anthony Wright

Joseph Parker vs Simon Kean

Fabio Wardley vs David Adeleye

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou start time

The main event of the evening between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou is expected to begin at around 10pm, although this is subject to change based on the length of the bouts on the undercard.

How to watch Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou is available to watch live in the UK on pay-per-view via TNT Sports Box Office, at a cost of £21.95.

Those who have bought the fight can also watch it live online via the TNT Sports Box Office website or app.

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou fight prediction

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tyson Fury is widely regarded as the best heavyweight of his era and he has proven himself against many of the best names in the sport.

His career highlights include two knockout victories over Deontay Wilder and a points victory against the long-reigning champions Wladimir Klitschko.

Across those fights, Fury showcased two different but equally effective styles. Against Klitschko, Fury was able to nullify the veteran with quick and deceptive movements and faints which prevented the Ukrainian from getting any momentum. Whereas, against Wilder, he showcased an aggressive style of fighting where he bombarded the American with fast combinations and educated pressure.

Fury is an extremely difficult fighter to face due to this versatility and unpredictability. However, few fans know what to expect from Francis Ngannou, who makes his debut in the sport.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ngannou is blessed with exceptional punch power which can cause problems for any opponents as he has proved throughout his career in the UFC.

But it is hard to see anything other than a Fury victory based on his CV so far and with a potential undisputed showdown on the horizon, I expect Fury to cruise to a sixth-round stoppage.