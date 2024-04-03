Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jonathan Agnew has announced his decision to step down from his position as the BBC's cricket correspondent by the end of the summer season. However, the 63-year-old veteran broadcaster will continue his role as a commentator for Test Match Special for an additional four years.

Referencing his past as a fast bowler, Agnew jokingly remarked that it's "time for fresh legs" after dedicating 33 years to the role. Since joining the BBC in 1991, he swiftly took over the correspondent's chair from Christopher Martin-Jenkins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Throughout his tenure, Agnew has formed popular on-air partnerships with notable figures such as Brian Johnson, Henry Blofeld, Geoffrey Boycott, and Michael Vaughan. He is set to remain the lead commentator until at least 2027, relinquishing his other broadcast commitments and columnist duties.

He said: “I am really delighted that I shall continue to present the Test Match Special for the next four years. It is a unique programme of which I am immensely proud, and means so much to so many people. However, this does seem the right time for me to step back from my role as BBC cricket correspondent.

Jonathan Agnew poses after he was awarded an MBE by the Duke of Cambridgeduring an Investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace on May 12, 2017 in London, England. The 63-year-old announced he will step down as the BBC’s cricket correspondent at the end of the summer, but will continue to commentate for Test Match Special for four more years. (Photo by Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool / Getty Images)

“This summer, my 34th in the post, will be my last. In a quickly changing cricket landscape it is time for fresh legs to cover the daily duties, leaving me to focus entirely on TMS.”