Veteran broadcaster Jonathan Agnew to step down as BBC's cricket correspondent after 33 years
Jonathan Agnew has announced his decision to step down from his position as the BBC's cricket correspondent by the end of the summer season. However, the 63-year-old veteran broadcaster will continue his role as a commentator for Test Match Special for an additional four years.
Referencing his past as a fast bowler, Agnew jokingly remarked that it's "time for fresh legs" after dedicating 33 years to the role. Since joining the BBC in 1991, he swiftly took over the correspondent's chair from Christopher Martin-Jenkins.
Throughout his tenure, Agnew has formed popular on-air partnerships with notable figures such as Brian Johnson, Henry Blofeld, Geoffrey Boycott, and Michael Vaughan. He is set to remain the lead commentator until at least 2027, relinquishing his other broadcast commitments and columnist duties.
He said: “I am really delighted that I shall continue to present the Test Match Special for the next four years. It is a unique programme of which I am immensely proud, and means so much to so many people. However, this does seem the right time for me to step back from my role as BBC cricket correspondent.
“This summer, my 34th in the post, will be my last. In a quickly changing cricket landscape it is time for fresh legs to cover the daily duties, leaving me to focus entirely on TMS.”
Philip Bernie, interim director of BBC Sport, said: “We are so very pleased that Jonathan Agnew will continue to lead our outstanding TMS team. His brilliant commentary and presentation of this iconic programme are so central to its enduring success, and we look forward to Aggers continuing to make our cricket coverage special in the coming years.”
