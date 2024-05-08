Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Fulham forward Viv Busby has died aged 74, the club has announced. Busby played for the Cottagers for three years in the 1970s, scoring 37 goals in 143 appearances.

He was an integral part of the Fulham side which reached the FA Cup final in 1975, starting all 12 matches and scoring six goals including two against league leaders Everton in the fifth round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A side also including Bobby Moore were eventually beaten by West Ham in the final. Busby also played for Wycombe, Luton, Norwich and Stoke and went on to manage Hartlepool and York.

Former Fulham forward Viv Busby has died aged 74

He returned to Craven Cottage in 1999 as a coach under Paul Bracewell, and was inducted into the club’s Forever Fulham hall of fame in 2022.

Fulham said it was ‘saddened’ to learn of the death of its former player. It added: “Everyone at the club would like to offer our condolences to Viv’s wife Barbara, and all his family and friends at this sad time.”