Viv Busby dead: Former Fulham forward dies aged 74 as club pays tribute
Former Fulham forward Viv Busby has died aged 74, the club has announced. Busby played for the Cottagers for three years in the 1970s, scoring 37 goals in 143 appearances.
He was an integral part of the Fulham side which reached the FA Cup final in 1975, starting all 12 matches and scoring six goals including two against league leaders Everton in the fifth round.
A side also including Bobby Moore were eventually beaten by West Ham in the final. Busby also played for Wycombe, Luton, Norwich and Stoke and went on to manage Hartlepool and York.
He returned to Craven Cottage in 1999 as a coach under Paul Bracewell, and was inducted into the club’s Forever Fulham hall of fame in 2022.
Fulham said it was ‘saddened’ to learn of the death of its former player. It added: “Everyone at the club would like to offer our condolences to Viv’s wife Barbara, and all his family and friends at this sad time.”
Fans have also paid tribute to the former striker. One said: “RIP to the great legend”. Another wrote: “Oh, such a shame! He was a hero for my generation and many others. RIP Viv Busby.”
