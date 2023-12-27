Annual festive race, the Welsh Grand National, is due to take place later today at Chepstow

The Welsh Grand National takes place today, giving horse-racing fans a festive treat. The annual race at Chepstow will take place on December 27, with the Grand National Race being held at 2.50pm.

The Welsh Grand Nation has been held since 1895. The famous racecourse at Chepstow features 23 fence jumps and is around three miles, six furlongs and 130 yards long.

The weather looks set to take a turn with Storm Gerrit pulling in across the UK, and yellow weather warnings for snow, rain and winds. While Chepstow is due to avoid the worst of the weather, rain is still forecast, making it a wet and wild day for racing.

But who are the runners and riders in this year's race? Here's everything you need to know with odds from Oddschecker.com.

Welsh Grand National latest odds

Iwilldoit - 7/1

Jockey - Dylan Johnston

Trainer - Sam Thomas

Complete Unknown - 8/1

Jockey - Harry Codben

Trainer - Paul Nicholls

The Big Breakaway - 12/1

Jockey - Adam Wedge

Trainer - Colin Tizzard

The Galloping Bear - 14/1

Jockey - Sam Twiston-Davies

Trainer - Ben Clarke

Nassalam - 6/1

Jockey - Caoilin Quinn

Trainer - Garry Moore

Chambard - 14/1

Jockey - Lucy Turner

Trainer - Venetia Williams

Iron Bridge - 10/1

Jockey - Jonjo O'Neill Jnr

Trainer - Jonjo O'Neill

Truckers Lodge - 12/1

Jockey - Freddie Gingell

Trainer - Paul Nicholls

Autonomous Cloud - 7/1

Jockey - Paddy Brennan

Trainer - Fergal O'Brien

Super Survivor - 11/2

Jockey - Gavin Sheehan

Trainer - Jamie Snowden

Welsh Grand National 2023 - how to watch