Welsh Grand National: When is it on? Confirmed runners and betting odds ahead of annual festive race
Annual festive race, the Welsh Grand National, is due to take place later today at Chepstow
The Welsh Grand National takes place today, giving horse-racing fans a festive treat. The annual race at Chepstow will take place on December 27, with the Grand National Race being held at 2.50pm.
The Welsh Grand Nation has been held since 1895. The famous racecourse at Chepstow features 23 fence jumps and is around three miles, six furlongs and 130 yards long.
The weather looks set to take a turn with Storm Gerrit pulling in across the UK, and yellow weather warnings for snow, rain and winds. While Chepstow is due to avoid the worst of the weather, rain is still forecast, making it a wet and wild day for racing.
But who are the runners and riders in this year's race? Here's everything you need to know with odds from Oddschecker.com.
Welsh Grand National latest odds
Iwilldoit - 7/1
- Jockey - Dylan Johnston
- Trainer - Sam Thomas
Complete Unknown - 8/1
- Jockey - Harry Codben
- Trainer - Paul Nicholls
The Big Breakaway - 12/1
- Jockey - Adam Wedge
- Trainer - Colin Tizzard
The Galloping Bear - 14/1
- Jockey - Sam Twiston-Davies
- Trainer - Ben Clarke
Nassalam - 6/1
- Jockey - Caoilin Quinn
- Trainer - Garry Moore
Chambard - 14/1
- Jockey - Lucy Turner
- Trainer - Venetia Williams
Iron Bridge - 10/1
- Jockey - Jonjo O'Neill Jnr
- Trainer - Jonjo O'Neill
Truckers Lodge - 12/1
- Jockey - Freddie Gingell
- Trainer - Paul Nicholls
Autonomous Cloud - 7/1
- Jockey - Paddy Brennan
- Trainer - Fergal O'Brien
Super Survivor - 11/2
- Jockey - Gavin Sheehan
- Trainer - Jamie Snowden
Welsh Grand National 2023 - how to watch
The Welsh Grand National takes place at 2.50pm today (December 27). If you can't be there in person, you can watch the action live at Chepstow on ITV4.
