Why Brazil will not wear famous yellow strip against England amid Nike kit controversy
Yellow strips, blue shorts and white socks. A historical kit known around the world that, on occasion, has struck the fear of god into rival fans.
Some of the greatest players to grace the game have donned the famous Brazil colours - but Selecao Canarinha will look different when they line up at Wembley tonight. Football traditionalists are set to be disappointed as Brazil will wear blue rather than their iconic home jersey.
That decision might unnerve Three Lions supporters who can remember that infamous 2002 World Cup quarter-final. Brazil repped blue that day, winning 2-1 in a game known for Ronaldinho’s iconic free-kick past David Seaman.
They will do the same again this evening after Nike released new home and away kits. Brazil will parade the slick-looking blue shirt against England and wear their famed yellow colours when they face Spain on Tuesday.
The Three Lions will also controversially showcase their new kit, with Nike meeting a public backlash due to “playfully updating” the St George’s cross. A social media post advertising England’s latest design went viral with fury, triggering a response from the prime minister.
This forced Nike to double down on the kit - claiming the change is a nod towards the legendary 1996 squad. A statement read: “We have been a proud partner of the FA since 2012 and understand the significance and importance of the St George's Cross and it was never our intention to offend, given what it means to England fans.
"Together with the FA, the intention was to celebrate the heroes of 1966 and their achievements. The trim on the cuffs takes its cues from the training gear worn by England's 1966 heroes, with a gradient of blues and reds topped with purple. The same colours also feature an interpretation of the flag on the back of the collar."
