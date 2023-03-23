Transgender women will now be excluded from competing in the female category at top-level events, the sporting body's council has ruled

Transgender women will now be excluded from competing in the female category at international events, after the governing body decided "to prioritise fairness and the integrity of the female competition before inclusion".

The World Athletics Council has today made a number of important decisions regarding the future participation of the Russian and Belarusian Member Federations in athletics, and the eligibility regulations for athletes who are transgender or who have Differences of Sexual Development (DSD).

The Council agreed to exclude male-to-female transgender athletes who have been through male puberty from female World Rankings competition, from 31 March.

In a statement, World Athletics said it held a consultation period with various stakeholders in the first two months of this year, including Member Federations, the Global Athletics Coaches Academy and Athletes’ Commission, the IOC as well as representative transgender and human rights groups.

"It became apparent that there was little support within the sport for the option that was first presented to stakeholders, which required transgender athletes to maintain their testosterone levels below 2.5 [nanomoles per litre] for 24 months to be eligible to compete internationally in the female category," it said.

Transgender women will now be excluded from competing in the female category at international events (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

For DSD athletes, the new regulations will require any relevant athletes to reduce their testosterone levels below a limit of 2.5 nanomoles per litre for a minimum of 24 months, to compete internationally in the female category in any event. The principle of restricted events has also been removed from the regulations.

The World Athletics statement said it has more than ten years of research and evidence of the physical advantages that these athletes bring to the female category. "However, there are currently no transgender athletes competing internationally in athletics and consequently no athletics-specific evidence of the impact these athletes would have on the fairness of female competition in athletics.

"In these circumstances, the Council decided to prioritise fairness and the integrity of the female competition before inclusion," it said.

The Council agreed to set up a working group for 12 months to further consider the issue of transgender inclusion. This working group will include an independent chair, up to three Council Members, two athletes from the Athletes’ Commission, a transgender athlete, three representatives of the Member Federations and representatives of the World Athletics Health and Science Department.

Its remit will be to consult specifically with transgender athletes to seek their views on competing in athletics, to review and commission additional research where there is currently limited knowledge, and to put forward recommendations to the council.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said: “Decisions are always difficult when they involve conflicting needs and rights between different groups, but we continue to take the view that we must maintain fairness for female athletes above all other considerations.

"We will be guided in this by the science around physical performance and male advantage which will inevitably develop over the coming years," he said "As more evidence becomes available, we will review our position, but we believe the integrity of the female category in athletics is paramount."