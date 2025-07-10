Yokohama teams up with Urban Automotive at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Tyres on display include the ADVAN Sport V107, Parada Spec X and Geolandar A/T G015 tyres

Yokohama tyres are featuring prominently on Urban Automotive’s largest stand ever at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.

At this year’s event which starts today, Thursday 10th July, Urban Automotive, a bespoke luxury vehicle modifier, is bringing its biggest range of cars.

Its impressive display of seven vehicles includes three global debuts – the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II redefined by Urban Automotive, the Range Rover Sport redefined by Urban’s XRS (Extreme Road Series) and the Urban Widetrack Heritage Series Soft-Top.

All seven stunning cars showcase Yokohama’s premium-performance tyre technology including the ADVAN Sport V107 and Parada Spec X tyres.

The ADVAN Sport V107 is Yokohama’s ultra-high-performance offering, providing a perfect balance of driving performance combined with superior comfort and safety, delivering exceptional levels of both dry and wet performance.

The Parada Spec-X is ideal for performance SUVs. It boasts an aggressive tread pattern, excellent wet and dry grip, while an advanced construction provides a quieter ride and longer tread life.

Additionally, the Geolandar A/T G015 is also be on display. It is increasingly the tyre of choice for SUV owners, delivering outstanding comfort, safety and fuel efficiency while tacking all terrains and mud.

Marisa Hever-Smith, managing director of Yokohama HPT Ltd, said: “We’re delighted to build upon our relationship with Urban Automotive at one of the world’s most prestigious, and famous, motorsport events.

“It’s a perfect match as Urban Automotive is the UK’s foremost luxury vehicle styling provider whose awesome creations are ideal for Yokohama’s impressive, and popular, range of high-performance tyres.”

Urban Automotive and Yokohama HPT Ltd are also close neighbours, being based in Milton Keynes and Bletchley respectively, and have already collaborated on a number of other exciting performance car projects.

Meanwhile, the Goodwood Festival of Speed is a celebration of motorsport, attracting thousands of fans who can see awesome machines in the metal, experience the legendary hill climb and see racing icons, plus much more.

For more information about Yokohama and its range of tyres, visit www.yokohama.co.uk, while for Urban Automotive, and its range of vehicles, visit www.urban-automotive.co.uk.