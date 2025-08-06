Danielle Lloyd undergoes surgery to have mole removed amid second skin cancer scare

Danielle Lloyd has undergone surgery following another skin cancer scare, months after being diagnosed with melanoma.

The 41-year-old model had a mole removed from her collarbone earlier this year and has now had another suspicious blemish taken from her torso to be sent for biopsy.

Sharing the news with her followers on Instagram, Danielle said: "It only looks small but it's definitely changed in colour and size."

Although she admitted feeling “a little bit apprehensive” before the surgery, the former Miss Great Britain managed to keep her sense of humour. Showing off the surgical markings drawn on her torso, she quipped: "I had to laugh because it looked like they'd drawn the evil eye on my belly."

After the mole was removed, Danielle revealed the scar and said: "When I got home I was a little bit sore and a little bit swollen but overall I'm just looking forward to getting some positive results."

She now faces an eight to 10-week wait for biopsy results.

In her caption, she urged others to take skin health seriously: "Please don’t ignore any changes to your skin. I never thought this would happen to me… until it did. Early detection saves lives — skin cancer is highly treatable when caught early. If something doesn’t look or feel right, see a doctor. Protect your skin: Use high SPF. Cover up. Say no to sunbeds."

Danielle, who shares five children with ex-husband Jamie O’Hara and current partner Michael O’Neill, previously admitted that the diagnosis had changed her perspective. In a later Instagram post, filmed ahead of getting a spray tan, she said: "I used to be a total sun worshiper, never really thinking about the risk of skin cancer. Sunbeds before holidays? Absolutely! But now, I’ve decided it’s better to fake the glow because my health and being there for my kids are what truly matter."

She added: "I’m still waiting on the results from my second operation, but I’m keeping my spirits up and pledging to keep my skin safe from those pesky UV rays in the future!"