1 in 5 Brits base holidays on food, survey reveals

One in five holidaymakers plan their holiday around food, with relaxation, cultural experiences, beaches, and the weather, being other top factors.

A poll of 2,000 holidaymakers found 19 per cent name cuisine as the main reason for choosing a holiday destination, with 25 per cent even returning to the same place because of it.

Nearly four in 10 (37 per cent) always research restaurants and dining experiences, and 17 per cent will put together a wish list of foods they want to try.

As the UK’s largest tour operator, Jet2holidays, which commissioned the research, not only delivers a range of destinations offering fantastic cuisine, but also hosts a selection of hotels offering exceptional gourmet experiences, including some that even boast Michelin-starred dining.

The study also revealed the nation’s travel inspirations with relaxation, cultural experiences, beaches, and the weather, being the other top factors.

Key considerations when booking a trip away also include activities on offer, plus health and fitness aspects.

A spokesperson for Jet2holidays said: “It’s no surprise that weather, local experiences, and food top the list when planning a getaway – many of these elements define the essence of a truly memorable holiday.

“Whether it’s savouring authentic cuisine, exploring cultural landmarks, or simply soaking up the sun, travellers are drawn to destinations that offer a perfect blend of relaxation, adventure, and taste.”

Meanwhile, a third of Brits rely on social media for their ideas, while 62 per cent consider recommendations from family or friends important when choosing where to go.

When deciding on a destination, 47 per cent are influenced by cost and budget, 29 per cent get swayed by the weather or climate, and for 25 per cent it’s the accommodation quality.

The average holidaymaker spends six hours carrying out research before making a booking, typically planning it five months in advance.

The Jet2holidays spokesperson added: “As the travel landscape evolves, it’s fascinating to see how personal recommendations and social media now play such a pivotal role in decision-making.

“What doesn’t change is the fact that a well-deserved holiday is something Brits long for, and they will spend time making sure that their holiday is the one for them, to leave them with nothing but treasured memories.”