Airports 100ml liquid rule: Full list of UK terminals that have scrapped the liquid limit as departing passengers urged to check before flying
Ahead of summer UK holidaymakers have been warned to double check the 100ml liquid rule at airports as new rules will be in place for some but not for others. Next Generation Security Checkpoint (NGSC) scanners are set to be installed in all UK airports meaning that the previous 100ml liquid rule is no longer applicable.
Departing passengers will now be able to carry bottles containing up to two litres in their hand luggage, and also be able to keep electrical items like laptops in their carry-on bags when they pass through the new 3D scanners. However, earlier this month it was revealed that the planned nationwide relaxation of rules around airline passengers carrying liquids in hand luggage has been delayed by a year.
The government has granted extensions to several large UK airports as they revealed that they would be unable to meet the deadline of 1 June to fully install the new scanning technology. This can cause confusion for holidaymakers as some airports will have installed the new technology whereas some will not have.
Several airport-specific deadline extensions of up to 12 months have been granted by ministers to provide ample time for all the necessary work completion. Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: "These cutting-edge scanners will make air travel safer and easier for passengers by strengthening security even further.
“The UK is leading the world with its rollout of this technology, but it's important we give those airports yet to meet the deadline a second chance to get the job done. Until they do, passengers should continue to check before travelling."
Aberdeen International Airport is currently the latest airport to remove the requirement for passengers to limit liquids in hand luggage to 100ml and place them in clear plastic bags. It follows similar changes at Teesside and London City airports, where queue times have been reduced by 50 per cent due to the elimination of manual bag checks.
Heathrow Airport has forecasted that all its security lanes will have new scanners by this summer whilst Gatwick aims to complete the programme by March next year. Manchester Airports Group, managing Manchester, East Midlands, and Stansted airports, estimates their scanners will be fully deployed by 2025.
Listed below are the airports that have removed the 100ml liquid rule.
- Aberdeen International Airport
- Teesside Airport
- London City Airport
Aberdeen Airport security manager William Wallace said: "We are delighted to have the NGSC scanners operational at Aberdeen. We are well ahead of the deadline set by the Government thanks to all the hard work from our staff and contractors. He also advised passengers on the significant update: "This is one of the biggest changes in airport security so we would ask passengers to be prepared for this new process and to have patience as we enter the biggest change in aviation security in nearly two decades."
