Air India apologises after passenger finds cockroach in omelette served during Delhi to New York flight
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Newsreader Suyesha Savant and her two-year-old son were travelling from Delhi to New York when she allegedly discovered a cockroach in the omelette served during the flight.
Posting on X, she said: “My 2-year-old finished more than half of it with me when we found this. Suffered from food poisoning as a result.” The post, which was shared on September 28, quickly gained traction online, receiving almost 100,000 views and numerous reactions from concerned users.
In response to the incident, Air India issued an apology, saying: "Dear Ms. Savant, we're very sorry to hear about your experience. Please share your booking details via DM so that we can investigate promptly."
As the incident continues to circulate on social media, many are raising concerns about the quality of in-flight meals and food safety standards on long-haul flights. Air India has not yet provided further details regarding the investigation into the matter.
One said: “It's very tragic.You also cannot skip food in long haul flights. Air india must answer for such mishaps repeatedly.” Another chimed in: “In today's context, there are enough and more choices of Air Travel and really good to great ones and also economical too... Then, WHY? WHY? does one have keep bearing such repeated NONSENSE WITH AIR INDIA? Just forget about flying with Air India till they really 'learn' about it,”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.