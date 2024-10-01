Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An Air India passenger said she has suffered from food poisoning after discovering a cockroach in the meal served to her on board.

Newsreader Suyesha Savant and her two-year-old son were travelling from Delhi to New York when she allegedly discovered a cockroach in the omelette served during the flight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posting on X, she said: “My 2-year-old finished more than half of it with me when we found this. Suffered from food poisoning as a result.” The post, which was shared on September 28, quickly gained traction online, receiving almost 100,000 views and numerous reactions from concerned users.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In response to the incident, Air India issued an apology, saying: "Dear Ms. Savant, we're very sorry to hear about your experience. Please share your booking details via DM so that we can investigate promptly."

As the incident continues to circulate on social media, many are raising concerns about the quality of in-flight meals and food safety standards on long-haul flights. Air India has not yet provided further details regarding the investigation into the matter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One said: “It's very tragic.You also cannot skip food in long haul flights. Air india must answer for such mishaps repeatedly.” Another chimed in: “In today's context, there are enough and more choices of Air Travel and really good to great ones and also economical too... Then, WHY? WHY? does one have keep bearing such repeated NONSENSE WITH AIR INDIA? Just forget about flying with Air India till they really 'learn' about it,”