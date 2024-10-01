Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

US officials have warned that 40 airlines may be using Boeing 737 planes with suspect rudder parts.

The US National Transportation Safety Board said on Monday (30 September) that more than 40 airlines may be using Boeing 737 planes with rudder components that may pose safety risks. The NTSB said 271 impact parts may be installed on in-service aircraft operated by at least 40 foreign air carriers; that 16 may still be installed on US-registered aircraft; and up to 75 may have been used in aftermarket installation.

NTSB chair Jennifer Homendy said on Monday in a letter to Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) chief Mike Whitaker: “We are concerned of the possibility that other airlines are unaware of the presence of these actuators on their 737 airplanes.” Homendy said she was concerned the FAA “did not take this issue more seriously until we issued our urgent safety recommendation report”.

The FAA said it was taking the NTSB recommendations seriously and scheduled to do additional simulator testing in October. An FAA corrective action review board met Friday and the agency said it “is moving quickly to convene a call with the affected civil aviation authorities to ensure they have the information they need from the FAA including any recommended actions”.

US officials have warned that 40 airlines may be using Boeing 737 planes with suspect rudder parts. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

The issue is the latest setback to Boeing, which has faced a series of safety questions after a mid-air emergency in January involving a new Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9 missing four key bolts. The NTSB is also investigating an incident in February in which the rudder pedals on a United 737 MAX 8 were "stuck" in the neutral position during a landing at Newark. There were no injuries to the 161 passengers and crew.

The NTSB on Monday criticized Boeing for failing to inform United the 737s it received were equipped with actuators "mechanically connected to the rudder control system". Boeing, which declined to comment on Monday, said last week it had informed affected 737 operators of a "potential condition with the rudder rollout guidance actuator" in August.