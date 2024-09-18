Boeing 737 Delta Airlines plane suddenly plummets injuring 10 and leaving passengers with bloody ears and noses
Passengers aboard a flight from Salt Lake City, Utah, to Portland, Oregon, felt the cabin lose pressure before the plane rapidly descended on Sunday (15 September), according to KSL. The plane experienced the issue at 10,275 feet in the air.
Over the course of four and a half minutes, the plane descended from 33,975 feet to 25,075 feet, falling roughly 33 feet per second. The Boeing 737-900 aircraft with 140 passengers had to make an emergency landing in Salt Lake City because of pressurization issues, Delta Airlines wrote in a statement.
The emergency landing happened 30 or 40 minutes after the plane departed, according to Newser. “I looked over at my husband, and he had both of his hands over his ears, you know, kind of leaning forward,” passenger Caryn Allen told the outlet. She added that she “looked about a row behind me, over on the other side of the aisle, and there was a gentleman that clearly had a very bad bloody nose, and people were trying to help him”.
Another fellow passenger Jaci Purser told KSL it felt like her ear was being stabbed from all of the pressure in the cabin, revealing that she “grabbed my ear, and I pulled my hand back, and there was blood on it”. Ten people needed medical treatment or evaluation from the paramedics when they got off the flight.
In a statement, Delta Air Lines said the aircraft was put back into service on Monday (16 September). The airline said: “We sincerely apologize to our customers for their experience on flight 1203 on September 15. The flight crew followed procedures to return to SLC where our teams on the ground supported our customers with their immediate needs.”
The Federal Aviation Administration is planning to investigate the incident, according to WPTV. The cause of this issue was not announced.
