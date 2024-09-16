Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Boeing workers have launched strike action after rejecting a wage proposal from the aviation giant.

The strike began on Friday (13 September) in a dispute over pay, the first walkout at Boeing in 16 years. Union leaders called for the walkout shortly after hourly workers in the Seattle region in the Pacific north-west spurned the tentative contract offer with 94.6% of the vote, and voted to strike with 96%.

The last strike, in 2008, lasted 57 days. Federal mediators had said on Friday evening the talks would resume early next week but did not specify a date.

“Now is the moment to rise – show Boeing that our voices aren’t just loud; they are unstoppable,” IAM-District 751, which represents more than 33,000 union members in the Seattle region, said. It added: “Let our presence on the picket lines echo across the country and beyond. We are stronger than ever before, and we won’t back down.”

The strike shuttered two major plane assembly plants for the 737 Max and 777 in the Puget sound region, further delaying the company’s turnaround efforts. The union said talks between Boeing and striking US factory workers will resume on Tuesday (17 September) under a federal mediator.

IAM-District 751 said on its website: “On Tuesday, the union will meet with federal mediators assigned through the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service (FMCS) and Boeing to begin discussions”. Boeing shares rose 0.9 per cent on Thursday (12 September) but have fallen 36 per cent this year due to concerns over safety, production, and debt.

The planemaker has so far not issued a statement on the matter. A prolonged strike could significantly impact Boeing's finances, as well as airlines and suppliers reliant on its jets. Rating agencies S&P Global and Moody's warn that an extended strike could delay Boeing's recovery and potentially lower its credit rating, which is already just one notch above junk status.