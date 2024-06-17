Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two people have been injured onboard an Air New Zealand flight due to severe turbulence. One passenger and one crew member were injured on NZ607 from Wellington to Queenstown on Sunday afternoon (16 June).

The passenger was burned by hot coffee and the crew member hit the aircraft roof. Two ambulances arrived at Queenstown Airport to tend to the passenger and crew member.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they took two patients to Lakes District Hospital in 'moderate' condition, the NZ Herald reported. A passenger onboard who witnessed the incident told the Crux that the injured passenger “received burns and a paramedic attended to her”, adding that “she had some blistering”.

She said the turbulence was the worst she had ever experienced. Air New Zealand chief operational integrity and safety officer Captain David Morgan confirmed that a customer and crew member were injured on Sunday.

He told Daily Mail Australia: “The safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew is our number one priority, and our crew are trained to respond to these situations. Our operating procedures outline our onboard response to different levels of turbulence, including detailing when passengers and crew are required to take their seats during the flight.