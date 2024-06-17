Air New Zealand flight: Two injured after aircraft hits severe turbulence with passenger burned and crew member hitting plane roof
and live on Freeview channel 276
Two people have been injured onboard an Air New Zealand flight due to severe turbulence. One passenger and one crew member were injured on NZ607 from Wellington to Queenstown on Sunday afternoon (16 June).
The passenger was burned by hot coffee and the crew member hit the aircraft roof. Two ambulances arrived at Queenstown Airport to tend to the passenger and crew member.
A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they took two patients to Lakes District Hospital in 'moderate' condition, the NZ Herald reported. A passenger onboard who witnessed the incident told the Crux that the injured passenger “received burns and a paramedic attended to her”, adding that “she had some blistering”.
She said the turbulence was the worst she had ever experienced. Air New Zealand chief operational integrity and safety officer Captain David Morgan confirmed that a customer and crew member were injured on Sunday.
He told Daily Mail Australia: “The safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew is our number one priority, and our crew are trained to respond to these situations. Our operating procedures outline our onboard response to different levels of turbulence, including detailing when passengers and crew are required to take their seats during the flight.
“From time to time, clear-air turbulence can occur where rough air is not visible to the flight crew. We're always reviewing our operating procedures in line with both regulation and international best practice to ensure the safety of our customers and crew is prioritised.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.