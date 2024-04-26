Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last night (Thursday 25 April) an American Airlines flight was forced to divert due to the “toilets being full”. Flight AA1218 which was en route to Phoenix was forced to change its journey and divert to Oklahoma due to the toilet problems.

FlightEmergency posted on X, formerly Twitter, last night: “This evening American Airlines flight AA1218 had to divert to Oklahoma en route to Phoenix due to the toilets being full….#toiletemergency”. A user, who claimed to be a passenger on the flight, responded to the post on X saying: “I was on this flight.

“Apparently the lavatory tanks were NOT emptied from the previous LAX to DCA flight the night before. No one checked the levels before departure.”

Social media users were quick to respond to the post, with one saying this is the “funniest diversion I ever heard.” Another user said “that stinks” while a third said: “S*** happens. Not the end of the world. Better than an emergency due to build.”