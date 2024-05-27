Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Passengers travelling through Birmingham Airport were hit with bank holiday weekend delays with queues lasting up to two hours snaking around the terminal.

Hundreds of passengers were left queueing outside the terminal building, with queues travelling from the front door to lifts inside the terminal building. There were further lengthy queues at security for those hoping to get away for the bank holiday weekend.

NationalWorld’s own travel reporter Isabella Boneham was caught up in the chaos on Sunday, May 26. She said: "There were snaking queues in and outside of the building just to get into lifts. The airport was so hot, no air con and everyone was sweating.

Passengers at Birmingham Airport were left in with "no air con" while experiencing lengthy queues in the busy airport. (Credit: Isabella Boneham/NationalWorld)

"Once up in the lift to security there were more queues, still no air con and so hot. I heard one person say near me that the airport is a shambles. In total it took us an hour and a half to get through. My friends paid for fast track and went straight through which is an option for people. But it was stiflingly hot in the airport, waiting in huge long queues and we felt like cattle."

Another passenger said on X: “Queues at Birmingham airport at least two hours long. Bring your brollies.”

It comes as thousands of family look to jet away during the school half term holidays in England and Wales. A Birmingham Airport spokesperson said: “Birmingham Airport has over 221,500 customers travelling out this half term and, as previously predicted, the airport would be busy during this time.