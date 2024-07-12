Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Boeing 737 plane was forced to divert after an “aggressive” passenger reportedly “bit a flight attendant”.

United Airlines Flight 762 operated by a Boeing 737-924(ER) aircraft (N68823) from Miami to Newark, New Jersey but was forced to divert to Orlando in Florida due to the “aggressive” passenger. FL360aero posted on X, formerly Twitter, that the passenger also “threatened” other people on board and screamed at others as crews worked to restrain her with zip ties.

The page posted on X: “While her wrists were being tied, the woman allegedly bit a flight attendant's shoulder, ripping a piece from her uniform. Woman spitting at another passenger.

Three flight attendants, along with burly passengers, were needed to wrestle her into zip-ties. A man who said he was also passenger on the flight claimed the meltdown started simply because the woman was blocked from getting to the plane's bathroom. “She apparently verbally and then physically attacked a family in the back of the plane after not being able to go to the bathroom at one moment,” he told DailyMail.com.

The passenger said staff escorted her to a different seat around the middle of the plane while she was yelling and cursing at everyone on board. However, separating her from the family didn't end the disgraceful episode, as she threw punches and spat on staff and other passengers who tried to help.

Video recorded by another passenger shows the woman wrestling with three cabin crew members. Suddenly she bit one of their shoulders, tearing off a piece of fabric and letting it float to the floor.

Passengers applauded when she was finally kicked off the plane after the flight landed in Orlando where it was delayed three-and-a-half hours. More videos showed the woman being marched out of the airport by police.

United Airlines said the passenger “became aggressive and disruptive”. It said: “Our flight attendants worked to de-escalate the situation and protect other customers and after landing in Orlando, law enforcement met the flight, and the passenger was removed.

“We're grateful to our team for their professionalism and for looking out for the safety of our customers and their fellow United employees.” The Orlando Police Department said the woman was taken to hospital for a medical evaluation and no arrest has yet been made.