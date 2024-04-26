Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A video shared on social media has captured the dramatic moment a Boeing 747 flight bounced off the runway twice at Los Angeles International Airport during a hard landing. The Lufthansa Airlines Boeing 747 violently bounced off the runway at LAX before aborting the landing on Tuesday (23 April).

The video was shared by Breaking Aviation News and Videos on X, formerly Twitter, who wrote that Lufthansa confirmed that the plane was in fact on a “training flight” when it made the hard landing. The page posted on X: “LH456 was headed from Frankfurt to Los Angeles on Tuesday, when it made the rough landing. There were 326 passengers and 19 crew members on board the Boeing 747-8 training flight at the time, a spokesperson for Lufthansa said.

"Following an assessment by the cockpit crew, a consultation with the technical department on site and in Frankfurt and an initial visual inspection, the aircraft flew back to Frankfurt," the Lufthansa Group spokesperson said. There it will undergo an additional inspection.”

Users responded to the post on X shocked by the fact the pilot was able to train with passengers on board. One user wrote: “Training with 326 lives on board?”. Another user commented: “Woah that was harsh! Training with a plane full of passengers doesn’t sound like the smartest thing to do.”

A Lufthansa Airlines Boeing 747 “training flight” violently bounced off the runway twice at Los Angeles International Airport during a hard landing with 326 passengers on board. (Photo: POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

In the video the Lufthansa flight could be seen sweeping down toward the runway with its landing gear extended. When the plane's back wheels touched down on the runway a cloud of white smoke burst from the wheels. The plane abruptly jerked upward before slamming down hard again onto the runway.