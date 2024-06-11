British Airways: Boeing 787 flight from London Heathrow Airport to Houston turns back over Canada due to 'technical issue'
and live on Freeview channel 276
A British Airways flight from London Heathrow Airport to Houston turned around over the east coast of Canada and returned back to London yesterday morning (Monday 10 June). The Boeing 787 turned back to London due to a “minor technical issue”.
The flight departed London Heathrow Airport at 10am UK time for a 10-hour flight to Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport. The Boeing aircraft was seven years old.
AirLive reported: “The aircraft climbed to 38,000 ft and crossed the north of the Atlantic before the crew decided to turn around over Labrador, East coast of Canada. As the aircraft would need maintenance, the pilots decided with the airline to turn back to London Heathrow due to an issue with one of the RR Trent 1000 engines.
“The flight landed back on runway 27R at London Heathrow 9 hours and 4 minutes after the departure.” British Airways confirmed that the flight was subsequently cancelled and customers are rebooked onto the next available flights. The aircraft is now parked in a remote area near Terminal 5 of Heathrow.
A British Airways spokesperson said: “The flight returned to London Heathrow as a precaution due to a minor technical issue. It landed safely and customers disembarked as normal. We’ve apologised to our customers for the disruption to their journey.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.