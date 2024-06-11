Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A British Airways Boeing 787 flight from London Heathrow Airport to Houston was forced to turn back over Canada due to “technical issue”

A British Airways flight from London Heathrow Airport to Houston turned around over the east coast of Canada and returned back to London yesterday morning (Monday 10 June). The Boeing 787 turned back to London due to a “minor technical issue”.

The flight departed London Heathrow Airport at 10am UK time for a 10-hour flight to Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport. The Boeing aircraft was seven years old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AirLive reported: “The aircraft climbed to 38,000 ft and crossed the north of the Atlantic before the crew decided to turn around over Labrador, East coast of Canada. As the aircraft would need maintenance, the pilots decided with the airline to turn back to London Heathrow due to an issue with one of the RR Trent 1000 engines.

A British Airways Boeing 787 flight from London Heathrow Airport to Houston was forced to turn back over Canada due to “technical issue”. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

“The flight landed back on runway 27R at London Heathrow 9 hours and 4 minutes after the departure.” British Airways confirmed that the flight was subsequently cancelled and customers are rebooked onto the next available flights. The aircraft is now parked in a remote area near Terminal 5 of Heathrow.