A British Airways flight from Bermuda to London was evacuated yesterday (Sunday 5 May) due to a bomb threat. Passengers were forced off the flight that was due to take off from the island’s only international airport at 8:50pm.

Passengers were evacuated at around 9:30pm. Police have since given the all-clear but the flight was cancelled.

A spokesman said: “Shortly before 9.30pm on Sunday, May 5, 2024, police were notified by staff at the LF Wade International Airport of a bomb threat that was received via e-mail. Staff also advised that emergency landing protocols had been initiated at the airport.”

Passengers were forced to evacuate from a British Airways flight about to take off from Bermuda for London due to a bomb threat. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

The police spokesman added: “Once the all-clear was given and the airport was declared safe, regular traffic flow was restored. We wish to thank the public for their patience and co-operation during this emergency road closure.”

Causeway and Kindley Field Road near the airport about six miles northeast of Hamilton, Bermuda’s capital, was closed to traffic as police combed the building. Passengers were all reported to be safe and well.