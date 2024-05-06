British Airways bomb threat: Passengers evacuated off BA flight from Bermuda to London after airport staff received bomb threat 'via email'
A British Airways flight from Bermuda to London was evacuated yesterday (Sunday 5 May) due to a bomb threat. Passengers were forced off the flight that was due to take off from the island’s only international airport at 8:50pm.
Passengers were evacuated at around 9:30pm. Police have since given the all-clear but the flight was cancelled.
A spokesman said: “Shortly before 9.30pm on Sunday, May 5, 2024, police were notified by staff at the LF Wade International Airport of a bomb threat that was received via e-mail. Staff also advised that emergency landing protocols had been initiated at the airport.”
The police spokesman added: “Once the all-clear was given and the airport was declared safe, regular traffic flow was restored. We wish to thank the public for their patience and co-operation during this emergency road closure.”
Causeway and Kindley Field Road near the airport about six miles northeast of Hamilton, Bermuda’s capital, was closed to traffic as police combed the building. Passengers were all reported to be safe and well.
A British Airways spokeswoman added: “The safety of our customers and colleagues is always our highest priority and we followed our standard procedures to disembark the aircraft. Our teams are caring for our customers and supporting crew as we work to get them on their way as soon as possible.”
