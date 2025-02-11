Brits ditch European holidays for Thailand and Australia in 2025

Two beach chairs on the beach

With the first payday of the year finally here, more than 10 million Brits are locking in their summer holidays. And after the whirlwind of January sales and the buzz of 'Sunshine Saturday,' nearly three in ten have set their sights on taking more trips this year.

Fresh search data for 2025, updated with insights from this January, has been analysed by award-winning digital PR agency Reboot Online to reveal the top travel destinations Brits are eyeing for the year ahead.

1. Thailand

The most searched-for flights of 2025 are to Thailand, raking in 41,664 Google searches in January. This huge surge in tourism can be attributed to Gen Z who are casting their sights well beyond European borders into Asia.

Reboot Online, an SEO company and digital PR agency that conducts data research in the travel industry, noted a 27% increase compared to last year when flight searches were at just 32,861. Emerging as a new hotspot with the destination attracting tourists all year round, locations like Phuket and Koh Samui are reporting record numbers of tourists.

2. Australia

Ranking second is Australia, with searches for flights totalling 31,582 in January 2025. A record number of Britons are relocating abroad on working holiday visas, with arrivals surging to nearly 50,000 - up from 31,000 last year and 21,000 the year before.

According to search trends, there’s been a 6% increase in those searching for flights out of the UK to the sunny alternative.

3. Japan

In 2024 Japan welcomed more than 36 million tourists, setting a new record with a 47% increase from the previous year. Reboot Online’s research shows that Brits are definitely joining the trends, with 25,646 recorded so far in 2025.

Although some fear the tourism bubble may burst, the favourable exchange remains a major draw for those seeking a unique and dynamic culture. Flight searches have increased by 42% - the highest of the top 10.

4. Malta

Malta is among Brits’ most searched-for holiday destinations as they’ve been eyeing the Mediterranean gem for years - amounting to 17,582 searches in January alone. Their recent visa-free entry policy has been too good to resist for many.

5. India

There were 14,358 searches made for a flight to India last month, placing it fifth in on the list. Great for those looking for budget-friendly luxury, India captures the perfect blend of culture, wildlife, beaches and history - there’s something for every traveller.