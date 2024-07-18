Cathay Pacific Airways apologises and launches investigation after airport worker caught throwing suitcases down stairs

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham

Reporter

18th Jul 2024, 12:00pm
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Cathay Pacific Airways has launched an investigation after an airport worker was caught on camera throwing suitcases down stairs.

The airline has been forced to apologise after the video emerged showing the airport ground worker throwing several cases down a set of stairs. The worker has now been removed from her position pending an investigation.

The short video clip of the ground worker mishandling passenger luggage was uploaded to the social media platform TikTok with the caption “Wonder why your suitcase is broken all the time?”. The video quickly went viral and Cathay Pacific was in the spotlight as the ground worker could be seen wearing one of the airline’s tabards beside a Cathay Pacific plane.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The aircraft that is seen in the video last flew on July 14 on a 13-hour flight from Vancouver to Hong Kong. In the video the woman seems to have about half a dozen bags on stairs that are connected to the jet bridge, which need to get down to the apron.

Rather than walking them down, she throws them down the stairs and they go tumbling. Users on X, formerly Twitter, have shared their sympathy with the worker. One user wrote: “I hope Cathay usually has better equipment than a set of stairs for unloading luggage from a large plane.”

Another user posted: “I blame the airline and airport more than the worker. She had a job to do quickly, the airline gave her no proper solutions. If they're going to offload bags at that height, they need a ramp attached to the stairs.”

It’s not the first time airport workers have been caught carelessly handling luggage. Last year, footage from Miami Airport showed baggage handlers throwing a wheelchair down a ramp. The chair hit the bottom with such force that it was catapulted off the ramp.

Related topics:AirlineTikTokAir Travel

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice