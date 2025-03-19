Celebrate 60 Years of the Sound of Music in the Leogang Mountains - where 'The Hills Are Alive'
From the Salzburg Marionette Theatre, which will mark the anniversary with weekly performances of the film from May to August, to a new audio guide appf eaturing stories from the filming of the movie and a trail through authentic locations, and the Salzburger Heimatwerk - a traditional store at Residenzplatz 9 creating a special anniversary outfit in honour of the film, and hosting a one-off exhibition from 3 July to 6 September.
The Hills Are Alive …
Fans of the movie can take a short drive beyond the city centre to the Leogang Mountains, offering idyllic landscapes, where they can search for a lonely goat herd high on the hills, or recreate the film’s opening scene for themselves.
Two luxurious hotels, Priesteregg and WIESERGUT, offer direct mountain views, elegant rooms, expansive wellness centres, and authentic dining experiences. Set against an alpine backdrop, visitors can embrace nature and revel in the same stunning landscapes that once inspired the von Trapp family.