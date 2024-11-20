Chase the Winter Blues Away: Indulge in a Sunshine Spa Break with Vitamin D-Boosting Treatments at Donnington Valley Hotel & Spa

With winter's chill setting in, many of us may be feeling the effects of Vitamin D deficiency. With this in mind, Berkshire’s Donnington Valley Hotel & Spa, invites guests to escape the gloom and indulge in its Winter Sunshine Spa Break.

Offering a blend of relaxation, an innovative Vitamin D treatment (without the hassle of flying abroad), and exceptional hospitality, showcasing the best of what Donnington Valley Hotel & Spa has to offer.

Upon arrival, guests will be welcomed into a world of tranquillity, with access to the hotel's spectacular spa facilities from 3 pm on the day of arrival until 11 am on the day of departure, guests can fully delve into relaxation. A Germaine de Capuccini Vitamin C Spa gift will also be waiting in each room, adding a touch of brightness to the day.

As part of the package guests will enjoy a choice of two wellbeing enhancing treatments. The first option is a delightful 25-minute Aqua Sun treatment, where they are invited to bathe in warm water while air jets gently massage the body to boost circulation, disperse toxins and nourish dry skin conditions. The low-level UV canopy is a source of vitamin D and is particularly good for treating seasonal affective disorder (SAD) and promoting a sense of wellbeing. Alternatively, guests can opt for a Winter File & Paint Fingers or Toes.

Accommodations include a great night’s sleep in an Executive double or twin room, ensuring ultimate comfort and relaxation. After a restful night, guests can start their day with a delicious Full English and Continental breakfast. The Winter Sunshine Spa Break offers the perfect escape from the winter blues, providing a much-needed dose of relaxation, rejuvenation, and sunshine without the hassle of flying abroad!

Winter Sunshine Spa Break

From £119 per person

As the nights close in why not get some sunshine in your life without the hassle of flying abroad? The fabulous Winter Sunshine Spa break includes;

A 25-minute Aqua Sun treatment or Winter File & Paint Fingers or ToesA Germaine de Capuccini Vitamin C Spa GiftAs much time as you want in our spectacular spa facilities, from 3pm on the day of arrival to 11am on the day of departureA complimentary upgrade and a great night’s sleep in an Executive double or twin roomFull English and Continental breakfast the following day

This offer is based upon two people sharing an Executive double or twin room. Available from 2nd November 2024 until 28th February 2025. Excludes Saturdays. Prices include VAT.

About Donnington Valley Hotel & Spa

As a privately owned, contemporary four-star hotel, Donnington Valley Hotel & Spa is renowned for its opulent amenities, including a luxurious health club, spa, two-rosette restaurant, and an 18-hole golf course. Guests have access to the spa’s state-of-the-art facilities, featuring a gym, 18-metre pool, Jacuzzi, experience showers, a relaxation area, sauna, steam room, aromatherapy room, and a sun terrace, perfect for enjoying a warming beverage.

The spa at Donnington Valley Hotel & Spa is guided by a philosophy that emphasises the deep connection between beauty and wellbeing, combining personalised luxury with transformative experiences. With a commitment to tailored wellbeing, the Germaine De Capuccini and TEMPLESPA treatment menu allows expert therapists to address individual skincare concerns and types, ensuring exceptional outcomes for every guest.