Chef Tom Aikens Headlines InterContinental Maldives' Festive Culinary Programme

Intercontinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort

A showstopping residency by one of the world’s most celebrated chefs awaits at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort this festive season

For discerning travellers seeking a rare blend of gastronomic brilliance and barefoot island luxury, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort is set to serve up its most exceptional festive season yet. From 26 December 2025 to 6 January 2026, the five-star retreat will welcome Michelin-starred Chef Tom Aikens for an exclusive 12-day residency — a once-in-a-lifetime experience for food lovers.

As the youngest British chef ever to be awarded two Michelin stars, Tom Aikens is revered for his ingredient-led, deeply personal approach to modern European cuisine. Now, guests of InterContinental Maldives can savour his creations in a series of immersive culinary events — all set against the breathtaking turquoise waters of the Raa Atoll.

Over the course of the residency, Tom will take over the resort’s signature overwater restaurant, The Lighthouse, curating two unique multi-course tasting menus served across four gala evenings. He will also host an intimate cooking class, a one-night-only private yacht dinner for two, and a finale beachside buffet experience, bringing his creativity to life in a series of elevated yet relaxed moments.

When asked about the residency, Tom Aikens said: “I’m excited to be partnering with InterContinental Maldives for what promises to be one of my most exciting collaborations to date. I’ll be taking over The Lighthouse on selected dates and can’t wait to share some of my signature dishes with guests.

“It’s so important to me that both the staff and guests receive just as much out of this experience as I will. I’m looking forward to working with the talented team there, teaching them new techniques and sharing my preparation methods.

“Cooking and working in such a breathtaking, idyllic Maldivian setting is always going to be an incredible experience — and I have no doubt this will be an unforgettable trip.”

Whether marking a milestone, planning a luxurious family gathering, or celebrating a culinary-inspired honeymoon, this festive programme promises to blend Michelin-starred mastery with the magic of the Maldives — a destination where every dish is served with a view.

RESIDENCY HIGHLIGHTS

28 & 29 December / 2 & 3 January – Signature Tasting Menu Dinners at The Lighthouse

– Signature Tasting Menu Dinners at The Lighthouse Two unique menus designed by Chef Tom Aikens, celebrating modern European flavours through a seasonal, ingredient-focused lens

29 December – Interactive Cooking Class at The Collective

– Interactive Cooking Class at The Collective Guests are invited to go behind the scenes with Tom in an intimate hands-on workshop, learning preparation techniques and flavour stories

1 January – Private Yacht Dinner Just for Two

– Private Yacht Dinner Just for Two Ring in the New Year with a one-of-a-kind culinary experience hosted by Tom Aikens aboard the resort’s luxury yacht — the ultimate, exclusive indulgence for one couple

6 January – Finale Island-Style Buffet Dinner at Café Umi

– Finale Island-Style Buffet Dinner at Café Umi A relaxed, celebratory end to the residency, featuring live cooking stations and a specially created signature dish presented by Tom